Why Operational Optionality Is Becoming More Valuable Than Maximum Efficiency

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Business strategy is shifting from eliminating every spare resource to preserving the ability to switch, recover and reconfigure when conditions change.

Business strategy is shifting from eliminating every spare resource to preserving the ability to switch, recover and reconfigure when conditions change.

For much of the past three decades, operational excellence was often framed as a pursuit of removal: fewer suppliers, less inventory, tighter staffing, higher asset utilisation, more standardisation and less idle capacity. The logic was compelling. Every unused warehouse slot, duplicate vendor, backup system or extra production line appeared to carry a measurable cost. In stable environments, businesses could turn that discipline into higher margins and faster returns on capital.

The problem is not that efficiency stopped mattering. It is that the value of the resources removed in the name of efficiency is becoming easier to see when systems are disrupted. The OECD's 2026 work on supply-chain performance explicitly treats efficiency and resilience as objectives that need to be balanced, rather than assuming that one automatically produces the other. Its earlier supply-chain resilience review also notes that measures such as buffer inventories, supplier diversification and additional capacity create real costs even while improving resilience. The strategic question is therefore shifting from 'How lean can we become?' to 'Which options are worth paying to preserve?'

Operational optionality is not the same as redundancy

Operational optionality is the ability to change the way a business delivers an outcome without first having to rebuild its operating model. It can include a second supplier that has already been qualified, spare production capacity that can be activated, an alternate logistics route, the ability to move workloads between technology environments, manual workarounds for critical services, cross-trained staff, or contracts that allow volumes to be shifted quickly.

That is broader than simple redundancy. A duplicate asset may sit idle and perform exactly the same function as the primary asset. Optionality is more valuable when the alternative is genuinely usable, tested and economically deployable. A backup supplier that cannot meet product specifications, a disaster-recovery environment that has never been exercised, or a second transport route that depends on the same congested port may look like resilience on a spreadsheet but offer little practical flexibility.

Financial regulators increasingly express the same idea in different language. The Basel Committee's current principles for operational resilience call for mapping interconnections and interdependencies, continuity planning and testing, third-party dependency management and the ability to respond and recover from disruption. Its December 2025 principles for third-party risk go further by emphasising contingency planning, exit strategies and the substitutability of important providers. These are, in effect, mechanisms for preserving operational choices before a failure occurs.

Why maximum efficiency has become more fragile

Maximum efficiency tends to increase dependence on assumptions. Inventory optimisation assumes replenishment will arrive when expected. Supplier consolidation assumes the preferred vendor will remain available. High utilisation assumes demand and downtime will remain within forecast ranges. Cloud concentration assumes a critical provider or region will not fail in a way that overwhelms recovery plans. Lean staffing assumes absenteeism, turnover and specialist bottlenecks will not coincide.

Each assumption can be rational on its own. The vulnerability emerges when several are connected. The World Economic Forum's Global Risks Report 2026 describes uncertainty as a defining feature of the risk outlook, while its detailed analysis shows rising concern around systemically important supply-chain and critical-infrastructure disruptions. That does not prove every company should carry more inventory or duplicate every system. It does make the economic value of adaptation harder to dismiss.

The OECD's latest work also challenges a simplistic retreat from globalisation. Its July 2026 report on global value chains finds that global value chains remain highly internationalised and are being reconfigured rather than simply dismantled. For companies, the practical implication is that resilience is more likely to come from better visibility, diversified pathways and faster reconfiguration than from trying to localise everything.

The option premium is becoming easier to calculate

The economics of optionality become clearer when leaders compare two types of cost. The first is visible and recurring: the fee for a secondary supplier, the carrying cost of safety stock, the premium paid for a flexible contract, the expense of maintaining backup infrastructure or the lower utilisation that comes with capacity headroom. The second is less frequent but potentially much larger: lost sales, customer compensation, contractual penalties, emergency freight, regulatory consequences, reputational damage and the working-capital shock that can follow a severe interruption.

This changes capital allocation. Instead of asking whether spare capacity earns an acceptable return during normal conditions, management can ask whether it reduces the expected loss from disruption or improves the company's ability to capture opportunities when competitors cannot respond. The return on optionality can therefore appear in two places: avoided downside and accelerated upside.

Consider manufacturing. A plant running at 98% utilisation may look more efficient than one running at 85%. Yet the second plant can have greater strategic value if it can absorb a sudden order, shift production from another site, cover maintenance downtime or respond when a rival supplier fails. The same logic applies to treasury liquidity, computing capacity, customer-service staffing and logistics. Headroom is not automatically waste; under the right conditions, it is the capacity to act.

Financial services show how resilience can become a design constraint

Financial services offer a useful preview because regulators have already pushed firms to operationalise resilience. The UK Financial Conduct Authority's July 2026 operational-resilience framework requires in-scope firms to identify important business services, set impact tolerances and invest so those services can remain within tolerance during severe but plausible disruption. The focus is not on preventing every incident. It is on preserving delivery through disruption and recovering before intolerable harm occurs.

In March 2026, the FCA's review of firms' operational-resilience self-assessments highlighted the role of board decision-making, mapping, testing and remediation. Its earlier analysis of the CrowdStrike outage also noted that third-party issues had been the leading cause of operational incidents reported to the regulator between 2022 and 2023. The lesson is commercially relevant beyond banking: concentration can reduce costs until the dependency becomes the failure point.

This is why optionality is likely to become more visible in vendor strategy. A company may still standardise on one principal technology provider, for example, while maintaining exportable data, tested recovery procedures, contractual exit rights or a limited secondary capability. The objective is not necessarily multi-vendor complexity everywhere. It is to avoid discovering during a crisis that switching is theoretically possible but operationally impossible.

Efficiency is being redesigned, not abandoned

There is an important counterargument. Redundancy can become expensive, bureaucratic and self-defeating. Maintaining duplicate systems can increase cyber attack surfaces. Multiple suppliers can reduce volume discounts and complicate quality control. Excess inventory can become obsolete. Spare labour and equipment can depress returns. The OECD explicitly recognises these trade-offs, including the possibility that additional inventories and production capacity can create sustainability costs.

That is why the emerging model is better described as selective optionality than universal redundancy. Companies can remain highly efficient in low-criticality activities while protecting options around bottlenecks, single points of failure and services where the cost of interruption is disproportionate. In practice, this means ranking dependencies by business impact rather than treating every process as equally deserving of backup.

A useful test is whether an option can be exercised within the time window that matters. A second supplier that takes nine months to qualify may not protect a component with a six-week disruption tolerance. A backup data environment that takes days to restore may not preserve a real-time payment service. An emergency credit facility that requires a fresh approval process may not be meaningful liquidity. Optionality has value only when the business can activate it fast enough.

From business continuity to strategic capacity

The boundary between business continuity and strategy is consequently becoming less clear. ISO 22301 already frames business continuity as the ability to continue delivering products and services at an acceptable predefined capacity during disruption. In 2026, ISO is developing a third edition of the standard, reinforcing the continued institutional focus on preparedness, response, recovery and resilience.

The strategic extension is that the same capabilities can improve normal-period competitiveness. Better dependency maps can reveal procurement concentration. Cross-trained teams can reduce bottlenecks. Modular technology can shorten product launches. Supplier qualification can improve negotiating leverage. Capacity headroom can support growth without emergency capital expenditure. A recovery capability built for downside protection can therefore create upside flexibility as well.

This is where optionality differs from insurance. Insurance transfers or compensates for defined losses. Operational optionality gives management an action it can take. That distinction matters because many modern disruptions are not clean, insurable events. They may involve congestion, software failures, supplier distress, demand spikes, regulatory change or a combination of smaller failures that do not trigger a single obvious claim.

Evidence versus inference

The established evidence is clear on several points. International bodies and regulators are placing greater emphasis on resilience, third-party dependencies, substitutability, continuity and recovery. OECD research recognises explicit trade-offs between efficiency and resilience. UK financial regulators require firms to map important services and demonstrate that they can operate within disruption tolerances. Basel guidance asks banks to consider third-party substitutability and exit strategies.

The broader claim that operational optionality will become more valuable than maximum efficiency is an inference from those developments rather than a directly measurable universal rule. Its strength will vary by sector, disruption exposure, cost structure and competitive position. A low-margin commodity business may be unable to carry the same buffers as a regulated infrastructure provider. A digital platform may need architectural portability more than physical spare capacity. The relevant form of optionality is context-specific.

The likely change is therefore in the hurdle rate applied to resilience spending. Capabilities previously classified as excess cost may increasingly be evaluated against the value of continuity, faster recovery and strategic freedom. The company that can change suppliers, routes, systems, staffing or production modes without redesigning the business from scratch possesses an economic option—even if that option is not separately recognised on the balance sheet.

What it means for banks, fintechs, regulators and investors

For banks, the shift increases the importance of understanding customers' operational dependencies when assessing credit quality. A borrower with concentrated suppliers, no liquidity headroom and a tightly coupled operating model may carry risks that are not obvious in historical financial statements. Working-capital facilities, contingent liquidity and supply-chain finance can become part of a broader resilience proposition rather than stand-alone products.

For fintechs and technology providers, portability, interoperability and recoverability may become commercial differentiators. Customers will increasingly ask not only how a platform performs when everything works, but how quickly they can restore service, export data, route around a failure or move to an alternative. Providers that make exit and recovery easier may appear less 'sticky' in the narrow sense while becoming more trusted in the strategic sense.

For regulators, the challenge is avoiding a resilience regime that simply mandates expensive duplication. Outcome-based approaches—such as impact tolerances, testing and dependency mapping—can preserve room for firms to choose the most efficient way to achieve continuity. The Basel Committee's third-party principles explicitly retain flexibility for different business models and jurisdictions, which is important if resilience is not to become a one-size-fits-all cost burden.

For investors, optionality may deserve more attention in valuation and due diligence. Traditional efficiency indicators such as asset turns, inventory days and operating margins remain useful, but they do not fully show how quickly a company can adapt when assumptions change. Two businesses with similar margins can have very different exposure if one depends on a single plant, supplier, cloud environment or distribution channel and the other has credible alternatives.

The new operating question

The strategic debate is no longer a choice between efficient companies and resilient companies. The harder task is designing businesses that are efficient enough in normal conditions without becoming trapped by the assumptions that created that efficiency.

Maximum efficiency optimises for the expected path. Operational optionality preserves the ability to respond when the path changes. As supply chains, technology ecosystems and service dependencies become more interconnected, the value of that ability is becoming easier to recognise. The most resilient operating model may not be the one with the most backups. It may be the one that knows exactly where it cannot afford to have only one option.

References

1. OECD (2026), Strengthening Supply Chains through Efficiency, Resilience, AI and Environmental Performance

2. OECD (2025), OECD Supply Chain Resilience Review

3. OECD (2026), Trends in Global Value Chains

4. World Economic Forum (2026), Global Risks Report 2026

5. FCA (2026), Operational resilience

6. FCA (2026), Operational resilience: insights and observations one year on

7. FCA (2024), CrowdStrike outage: lessons for operational resilience

8. Basel Committee (2025), Principles for the sound management of third-party risk

9. Basel Committee (2021), Principles for operational resilience

10. ISO 22301:2019, Security and resilience — Business continuity management systems — Requirements

11. ISO/CD 22301 (2026), proposed third edition under development

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