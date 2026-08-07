The Management Practices Driving Sustainable Corporate Performance

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"Sustainable performance" carries two meanings — performance that endures, and performance that accounts for environmental and social impact — and the management practices behind them overlap substantially. Both require long time horizons, disciplined capital allocation, and genuine investment in th…

Key Takeaways

"Sustainable performance" carries two meanings — performance that endures, and performance that accounts for environmental and social impact — and the management practices behind them overlap substantially. Both require long time horizons, disciplined capital allocation, and genuine investment in the assets that do not appear on a balance sheet.

The most important refinement in the research is materiality. Firms that perform well on the sustainability issues financially material to their industry show superior returns; firms investing in immaterial issues do not. Sustainability effort is only valuable when it is aimed correctly.

The dominant obstacle is not disagreement about any of this. It is short-termism — the well-documented willingness of executives to sacrifice long-term value to meet near-term targets.

Two Meanings, One Set of Practices

Ask a chief executive what "sustainable performance" means and you will get one of two answers. Some hear it as durability: results that persist across decades and business cycles rather than flaring briefly and fading. Others hear it as sustainability in the environmental and social sense: performance achieved without depleting the natural and human systems the business depends on.

The two readings are usually treated as separate agendas, owned by different executives and measured by different functions. The evidence suggests they are closer to being the same problem. Companies that endure tend to be those that invest ahead of returns, maintain durable relationships with employees, customers, suppliers, and communities, and manage risks that materialize slowly. Companies that manage environmental and social factors credibly tend to be those with long planning horizons and disciplined governance.

Both, in other words, are downstream of the same management practices. What follows examines those practices, and the evidence behind them.

The Short-Termism Problem

Any honest discussion of long-term performance has to start with why it is so rare, and the answer is well documented.

In one of the most cited studies in corporate finance, John Graham, Campbell Harvey and Shiva Rajgopal surveyed and interviewed hundreds of financial executives for "The Economic Implications of Corporate Financial Reporting" (Journal of Accounting and Economics, 2005). Their central finding remains startling: a large majority of executives — around three-quarters in their sample — indicated they would sacrifice economic value to smooth earnings or meet a quarterly target, including by deferring genuinely valuable projects such as research, maintenance, and marketing.

That is not a failure of knowledge. Every executive in that sample understood they were trading future value for present appearance. It is a failure of incentives and governance.

The counter-evidence is equally instructive. Research from the McKinsey Global Institute and FCLTGlobal, published as "Measuring the Economic Impact of Short-Termism" (2017), constructed a Corporate Horizon Index to distinguish long-term-oriented firms from their peers across roughly fifteen years of data. The long-term cohort outperformed on revenue growth, earnings, market capitalization, and job creation. Long-horizon management was not a luxury purchased with excess returns; it appeared to generate them.

Practice One: Long-Horizon Capital Allocation

The most consequential expression of time horizon is where the money goes. Sustainable performance depends on allocating capital against a strategy rather than against a reporting cycle — funding maintenance, research, and capability building whose payback lies beyond the current executive's likely tenure.

This is harder than it sounds, because the costs of underinvestment are invisible for years. Deferred maintenance, thinned research pipelines, and hollowed-out training budgets all improve near-term margins and degrade the business slowly enough that no single decision appears responsible. By the time the effect is visible, attribution is impossible and the decision-makers have moved on.

The practices that counteract this are unglamorous: multi-year investment cases reviewed on their original logic rather than re-litigated annually, explicit protection of long-cycle spending from short-term cost programmes, and board-level scrutiny of whether reported margin improvement reflects genuine efficiency or deferred investment.

Practice Two: Materiality Discipline in Sustainability

The single most useful refinement in the sustainability literature concerns which issues a company should address — and it deserves more attention than it receives.

In "Corporate Sustainability: First Evidence on Materiality" (The Accounting Review, 2016), Mozaffar Khan, George Serafeim and Aaron Yoon examined firm performance against sustainability issues classified as financially material to each industry under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board framework. Their finding was sharply differentiated: firms that performed well on material issues significantly outperformed those that did not, while firms that invested heavily in immaterial sustainability issues showed no such advantage. The best performers were those strong on material issues and unburdened by effort on immaterial ones.

The implication is practical and often ignored. Sustainability effort is not uniformly valuable. Water management matters enormously to a beverage company and marginally to a software firm; data security is material to the software firm and peripheral to the beverage company. Programmes that are visible and reputationally attractive but immaterial to the business consume management attention without producing durable value.

This context also explains the broader body of ESG research. Gunnar Friede, Timo Busch and Alexander Bassen's meta-analysis of more than two thousand empirical studies (Journal of Sustainable Finance & Investment, 2015) found that the large majority reported a non-negative relationship between ESG factors and financial performance. That aggregate conceals wide variation — and materiality is much of what explains it.

The foundational work here remains Robert Eccles, Ioannis Ioannou and George Serafeim's "The Impact of Corporate Sustainability on Organizational Processes and Performance" (Management Science, 2014), which tracked matched samples of "High Sustainability" and "Low Sustainability" firms over eighteen years and found the former outperformed in both stock market and accounting terms — while also differing systematically in governance structures, stakeholder engagement, and measurement practices.

Practice Three: Treating Human Capital as an Investment

Among the assets that do not appear on a balance sheet, the workforce is the largest, and how a company treats it is among the more reliable indicators of durability.

Alex Edmans's research in "Does the stock market fully value intangibles? Employee satisfaction and equity prices" (Journal of Financial Economics, 2011) examined firms appearing on the "100 Best Companies to Work For in America" list and found they generated superior long-run risk-adjusted returns — evidence that markets systematically underprice employee satisfaction because it produces value slowly and is difficult to observe from outside.

Zeynep Ton's work at MIT, published as The Good Jobs Strategy (2014), makes the operational case concretely. Studying retailers with structurally similar economics, she documented that firms combining higher wages and greater investment in frontline staff with disciplined operational design achieved lower costs and better service than low-wage competitors — because turnover, error rates, and understaffing carry costs that conventional labour-cost accounting does not capture.

The practice, then, is not generosity. It is recognizing that labour is an investment with a measurable return, and that treating it purely as a cost line optimizes a number while degrading the system that produces it.

Practice Four: Governance and Incentive Design

Nothing in this article survives contact with an incentive system that rewards the opposite. If executive compensation is dominated by short-vesting instruments tied to annual earnings, long-horizon behaviour depends entirely on individual conscience — a weak foundation for a strategy.

The governance practices associated with durable performance are recognizable: longer vesting periods and holding requirements that extend beyond executive tenure; performance measures that include leading indicators of long-term health rather than only lagging financial outcomes; board composition with genuine expertise in the company's material risks; and — the practice most often missing — explicit board scrutiny of whether short-term results were achieved by deferring necessary investment.

The Eccles, Ioannou and Serafeim study is notable precisely here: high-sustainability firms differed from their peers not primarily in stated ambition but in structure, being significantly more likely to assign formal board responsibility for sustainability and to link executive compensation to non-financial metrics.

Practice Five: Risk, Resilience, and the Slow Variables

Durable companies manage risks that materialize slowly. Fast risks — a liquidity event, a cyber incident, a product recall — command attention because they are vivid. Slow risks are more dangerous: resource dependency, regulatory drift, supply-chain concentration, workforce demographics, reputational erosion. They accumulate below the threshold of quarterly attention until they arrive as a crisis that appears sudden and was not.

Environmental and social factors are disproportionately slow risks, which is much of why they were historically neglected and why they are now being formalized into financial reporting. The management practice is deliberate: maintaining a register of slow-moving exposures, stress-testing against multi-year scenarios rather than single-year budgets, and accepting redundancy — inventory buffers, supplier diversity, balance-sheet headroom — as the price of resilience rather than treating it as inefficiency to be optimized away.

Practice Six: Measurement and Reporting Integrity

Sustainable performance in both senses depends on measuring things that are genuinely hard to measure. Long-term value creation and environmental and social impact both resist the clean quantification that financial reporting provides, and the temptation to substitute what is easy to count is constant.

The direction of travel here is toward financial-grade discipline. The International Sustainability Standards Board, established under the IFRS Foundation, has issued a global baseline for sustainability-related financial disclosure, and assurance over non-financial data is increasingly expected rather than optional. The underlying logic is the one this article has followed throughout: if non-financial information influences capital allocation, it needs the controls and verification applied to financial information.

For management, the practical test is whether internal measurement is honest enough to be uncomfortable — whether the metrics reported upward would reveal a problem, or only confirm the narrative.

What the Evidence Does and Does Not Show

Intellectual honesty requires acknowledging the limits of this literature, which is frequently oversold.

Most of the studies described here establish association rather than causation. Firms that manage sustainability well may simply be better-managed firms overall, with sustainability performance a symptom rather than a cause of quality. Disentangling the two is genuinely difficult, and the strongest studies control for what they can without resolving it entirely.

Survivorship bias affects much of the durability literature. Studies of enduring companies necessarily examine firms that endured, and several celebrated books in this genre have seen their exemplar companies subsequently underperform — a caution against reading too much into any list of admired firms.

Measurement inconsistency is a persistent problem in ESG research: ratings agencies disagree substantially in scoring the same companies, which means studies using different data sources are not always measuring the same thing.

None of this overturns the broad finding, which is reasonably robust: long-horizon management and materially-focused sustainability practice are associated with better durable performance, and are certainly not associated with worse. But leaders should treat specific magnitudes with appropriate scepticism.

A Practical Roadmap for Leaders

Start with a materiality assessment, because it determines where every subsequent effort should be directed. Identify which environmental, social, and governance factors are financially material to your specific industry and business model, using an established framework rather than intuition — and be prepared to stop work on visible but immaterial initiatives.

Audit the incentive system next, since it silently governs behaviour regardless of stated strategy. Examine what proportion of executive compensation depends on outcomes within twelve months, and what a rational executive would conclude about the company's real priorities from the compensation structure alone.

Protect long-cycle investment explicitly. Identify the spending categories most vulnerable to being cut for near-term margin — maintenance, research, training, brand — and establish governance that requires those cuts to be surfaced and justified at board level rather than absorbed quietly into departmental targets.

Build a slow-risk register and review it on a multi-year cycle. Ask what exposures would be obvious in retrospect after five years, and what would have to be true today for them to be developing unnoticed.

Then instrument honestly. Measure the leading indicators of durability — employee retention and capability, customer relationship depth, asset condition, material sustainability metrics — and report them alongside financial results rather than in a separate document with a separate audience.

The signals that the work is superficial are specific: if sustainability reporting has expanded while material metrics have not improved, effort is going to disclosure rather than performance; if margin has improved without a corresponding operational explanation, investment is probably being deferred; and if the long-term plan changes materially every year, it is a forecast rather than a strategy.

Conclusion: The Practices Are Ordinary; the Discipline Is Not

There is nothing exotic in the practices described here. Allocate capital on long horizons. Focus sustainability effort where it is financially material. Treat the workforce as an asset that compounds. Align incentives with the time horizon you claim to be managing. Watch the risks that move slowly. Measure honestly.

What makes sustainable performance difficult is not that these are hard to identify but that each of them costs something visible today in exchange for something invisible later — and the systems most companies operate are exquisitely tuned to notice the former and ignore the latter. The evidence on short-termism is not a finding about ignorance; it is a finding about incentives defeating knowledge.

Which is also why the advantage endures for those who manage it. Practices that require sustained discipline against constant pressure are difficult to imitate, not because competitors cannot see them, but because seeing them was never the constraint.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What does sustainable corporate performance mean? It carries two related meanings: performance that endures across decades and business cycles, and performance achieved without depleting the environmental and social systems a business depends on. The management practices underpinning both overlap substantially — long time horizons, disciplined capital allocation, and investment in assets that do not appear on the balance sheet.

Does sustainability actually improve financial performance? The research generally finds a positive or neutral relationship. A meta-analysis by Friede, Busch and Bassen covering more than two thousand studies found the large majority reported a non-negative relationship. However, most evidence establishes association rather than causation, and results vary considerably depending on how sustainability is measured.

What is materiality and why does it matter so much? Materiality identifies which sustainability issues are financially significant for a particular industry. Research by Khan, Serafeim and Yoon found that firms performing well on material issues outperformed, while investment in immaterial issues produced no such benefit. It means sustainability effort must be targeted rather than broad to create value.

Why is short-termism such a persistent problem? Because it is driven by incentives rather than ignorance. Graham, Harvey and Rajgopal found that around three-quarters of surveyed executives would sacrifice economic value to meet short-term earnings targets — including by deferring valuable investment. Executives generally understand the trade-off and make it anyway, which is why compensation and governance reform matters more than education.

How should companies treat human capital for long-term performance? As an investment rather than a cost. Alex Edmans found firms with high employee satisfaction generated superior long-run risk-adjusted returns, and Zeynep Ton's research documented retailers achieving lower total costs through higher wages combined with disciplined operational design, because turnover and error costs exceed the apparent labour saving.

What governance practices support sustainable performance? Longer executive vesting periods extending beyond tenure, performance measures including leading indicators of long-term health, board expertise in the company's material risks, formal board responsibility for sustainability, and explicit scrutiny of whether short-term results were achieved by deferring necessary investment.

References

Graham, J. R., Harvey, C. R. & Rajgopal, S. (2005). The Economic Implications of Corporate Financial Reporting. Journal of Accounting and Economics.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacceco.2005.01.002 McKinsey Global Institute & FCLTGlobal (2017). Measuring the Economic Impact of Short-Termism.

https://www.mckinsey.com/mgi Eccles, R. G., Ioannou, I. & Serafeim, G. (2014). The Impact of Corporate Sustainability on Organizational Processes and Performance. Management Science.

https://doi.org/10.1287/mnsc.2014.1984 Khan, M., Serafeim, G. & Yoon, A. (2016). Corporate Sustainability: First Evidence on Materiality. The Accounting Review.

https://doi.org/10.2308/accr-51383 Friede, G., Busch, T. & Bassen, A. (2015). ESG and Financial Performance: Aggregated Evidence from More Than 2,000 Empirical Studies. Journal of Sustainable Finance & Investment.

https://doi.org/10.1080/20430795.2015.1118917 Edmans, A. (2011). Does the Stock Market Fully Value Intangibles? Employee Satisfaction and Equity Prices. Journal of Financial Economics.

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jfineco.2011.03.021 Edmans, A. (2020). Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit. Cambridge University Press.

https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/grow-the-pie/6D0A6F0F5A7D2F3F4D2E64D2A8C78B16 Ton, Z. (2014). The Good Jobs Strategy: How the Smartest Companies Invest in Employees to Lower Costs and Boost Profits. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.

https://www.hbs.edu/faculty/Pages/item.aspx?num=46907 Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) – Industry-specific Materiality Standards (now under the IFRS Foundation).

https://sasb.ifrs.org/ International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) – IFRS Foundation (IFRS S1 & IFRS S2 Sustainability Disclosure Standards).

https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/ifrs-sustainability-standards-navigator/

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