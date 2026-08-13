Dada Pey on Building Long-Term Growth in Software Businesses

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It's easy to look at the software industry and assume success happens overnight. One product catches fire, funding rolls in, and suddenly a company seems to appear out of nowhere. In reality, the businesses that stand the test of time usually follow a much less dramatic path.

It's easy to look at the software industry and assume success happens overnight. One product catches fire, funding rolls in, and suddenly a company seems to appear out of nowhere. In reality, the businesses that stand the test of time usually follow a much less dramatic path.

That's a point Dada Pey returns to often when discussing long-term growth. Lasting software companies aren't built on a single breakthrough or one perfect decision. They grow because leaders consistently make thoughtful choices, even when those choices don't deliver immediate results. Over time, those small decisions can compound over time into capabilities that may be difficult for competitors to replicate.

While it's tempting to chase whichever metric looks best this quarter, sustainable growth comes from investing in the parts of a business that quietly become more valuable year after year.

Retention Is the Real Engine

Growth conversations often start with customer acquisition, and for good reason. New customers are easy to measure, easy to celebrate, and easy to point to as evidence that a business is moving in the right direction.

But acquisition only tells part of the story.

If customers leave almost as quickly as they arrive, marketing eventually becomes an expensive way to refill the same bucket. Companies that build lasting businesses understand that retention deserves just as much attention as acquisition, because loyal customers do far more than just keep paying. They recommend the product, expand its use, and are often willing to stick with a company through occasional mistakes.

Looking at customer lifetime value rather than short-term wins shifts the conversation across an organization. Suddenly, onboarding becomes a strategic priority rather than an administrative task. Product decisions focus on helping customers succeed rather than simply adding new features. Even support shifts from being viewed as a cost center to becoming one of the most effective ways to strengthen long-term customer relationships.

Retention has another advantage that's easy to overlook: compounding.

A business that consistently keeps more of its customers doesn't need to replace nearly as many every year. Over time, that creates steady, sustainable growth without relying on constantly increasing acquisition spend. It's one of the few advantages that becomes more valuable the longer a company stays disciplined.

There's a cultural benefit as well. When everyone — from sales and product to customer success — is focused on keeping customers instead of simply winning them, better decisions tend to follow. Sales teams become more careful about setting expectations. Product teams prioritize reliability alongside innovation. Support teams stop solving tickets and start strengthening relationships. That kind of alignment is difficult to build, but once it's in place, it influences thousands of small decisions every day.

Broader industry research supports many of these long-term principles. McKinsey & Company has noted that sustained growth is often associated with disciplined capital allocation, customer-centric strategies, and continuous organisational improvement rather than short-term expansion alone. Similarly, Bain & Company has highlighted the importance of customer retention and lifetime value as key drivers of durable business performance, particularly for subscription-based software businesses.

Reinvesting With Discipline

Knowing where to reinvest is one of the hardest decisions software leaders face.

When growth accelerates, there's pressure to move quickly — hire more people, launch new products, enter new markets, or pursue every promising opportunity. Some of those investments pay off. Many simply spread the organization too thin.

The companies that sustain growth tend to be far more selective. Rather than trying to do everything, they concentrate resources on the handful of initiatives that reinforce their biggest strengths.

That discipline becomes especially important when revenue starts growing quickly. It's easy to mistake momentum for permission to expand in every direction, but the strongest leaders pause before making that leap. They ask whether the core product is truly ready to support the next stage of growth or whether the business would benefit more from strengthening what's already working. The value of deliberate capital allocation lies in recognizing that every investment carries an opportunity cost. Sometimes the smartest move isn't to expand faster — it's to make sure the foundation is strong enough to support what's coming next.

While these principles can support long-term growth, organisations must also consider factors such as market conditions, competitive dynamics, customer demand, and the pace of technological change when making strategic decisions. The most effective approaches are typically those that balance disciplined execution with the flexibility to adapt as business conditions evolve.

Reinvestment isn't only about money, either. It's also about attention, which is often an even scarcer resource. Every engineering hour spent chasing a distraction is an hour that isn't making the core product faster, more reliable, or more enjoyable to use. Companies that protect their team's focus — and deliberately invest in it — often build advantages that competitors struggle to catch up to.

Product Focus Beats Feature Sprawl

Many successful software products eventually run into the same challenge.

Early on, they're known for doing one thing exceptionally well. As the custo

mer base grows, requests start pouring in. Every feature seems reasonable on its own, but over time, the product becomes more complicated, navigation gets cluttered, and the experience that attracted customers in the first place begins to fade.

Dada Pey believes resisting that drift is one of the hardest parts of building a software company for the long term.

Adding features usually feels productive. Removing them—or deciding not to build them at all — is much harder because it requires clarity about what the product is actually meant to do.

The strongest companies don't treat their roadmaps like wish lists. They make deliberate tradeoffs, even when it means saying no to requests from vocal customers. Protecting the experience for the majority often matters more than satisfying every individual request.

That focus compounds over time, too.

Products with a clear identity are easier to explain, recommend, and remember. Word of mouth grows naturally because people understand exactly what the product does and why it's valuable. Once that clarity starts to disappear, marketing becomes harder, and growth becomes more expensive.

Culture Is Harder to Copy Than Technology

Technology changes quickly.

Platforms evolve, competitors introduce similar features, and pricing strategies can shift almost overnight. What tends to last much longer is the culture behind the product.

A team that trusts one another, holds a high standard for quality, and genuinely cares about customer outcomes creates advantages that competitors struggle to duplicate.

That's why long-term growth isn't just about retaining customers. It's also about retaining talented people.

Experienced employees carry context that no documentation can fully replace. They understand why certain decisions were made, what has already been tried, and how seemingly unrelated systems fit together. Over time, that institutional knowledge becomes one of a company's most valuable assets.

The businesses that recognize this invest accordingly. They document their systems, encourage collaboration, and create environments where people want to stay. Those investments rarely generate headlines, but they often determine whether a company continues growing five or ten years down the road.

Measure What Actually Matters

Software companies have access to more data than ever before.

The challenge isn't finding numbers. It's deciding which ones deserve attention.

It's easy to become consumed by dashboards filled with page views, downloads, daily active users, and other metrics that seem encouraging but reveal very little about the health of the business.

The more meaningful indicators are usually less exciting. Customer retention. Net revenue retention. Customer lifetime value. Acquisition payback. Churn.

Those metrics don't just describe what happened. They help predict where a business is headed.

Dada Pey believes leaders have to be willing to confront uncomfortable data rather than focus only on numbers that support the story they want to tell. Teams naturally optimize whatever leadership measures, so choosing the right metrics influences decisions throughout the organization.

Companies that consistently measure customer value instead of vanity metrics tend to make better long-term decisions almost by default.

Playing the Long Game on Purpose

One idea ties all of these principles together: patience.

Software often rewards companies that look like they're moving quickly, but appearances can be misleading. Some businesses grow rapidly only to stall a few years later because they optimized for short-term wins instead of long-term durability.

The companies that endure usually take a different approach. They focus on keeping customers, reinvesting thoughtfully, protecting the core product, building strong teams, and measuring success with the metrics that actually matter.

None of those decisions is particularly flashy. None creates instant results.

Together, though, they create something much more valuable.

That's the philosophy Dada Pey continues to advocate. Long-term growth isn't about chasing every new opportunity. It's about making disciplined decisions consistently enough that the business becomes stronger with every passing year. That's rarely the fastest path, but it's often the one that lasts.

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