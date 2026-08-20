Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific: China CEO appointment

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Mr Munafò joined Allianz Trade in 2015 as part of the Multinationals team and has spent over a decade shaping the company's commercial strategy across four regions. Rising through key account management roles spanning MMEA, APAC, and Northern Europe – including his appointment as Regional Account Di…

Scott Munafò to lead next phase of growth in China

Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific is pleased to announce Scott Munafò has been appointed China CEO with effect from 1 September 2026. He will be based in Shanghai.

Mr Munafò joined Allianz Trade in 2015 as part of the Multinationals team and has spent over a decade shaping the company's commercial strategy across four regions. Rising through key account management roles spanning MMEA, APAC, and Northern Europe – including his appointment as Regional Account Director for Northern Europe in 2021 – he was named Group Head of Broker Management and Partnerships in 2025, where he was responsible for defining and executing Allianz Trade's global commercial and distribution strategy and strengthening broker partnerships across multiple regions. Mr Munafò holds an MBA from POLIMI Graduate School of Management (Politecnico di Milano) and a degree in Law from Università Bocconi with a major in Public Sector and Law.

On this appointment, Rodrigo Jimenez, Regional CEO at Allianz Trade in Asia Pacific, says: “Over the past decade, Scott has built extensive experience across various regions, demonstrating a strong track record in growing commercial portfolios, building strategic partnerships, and maintaining exceptional customer retention. His international experience, commercial leadership, and deep understanding of our business make him exceptionally well positioned to lead our China operations. I am confident that, together with the local management team, Scott will successfully drive our growth ambitions and deliver continued success in this important and fast-growing market.”

Mr Munafò remarks: “Allianz Trade has been part of China's trade story for nearly two decades - built on the strength of our team, our partners, and our customers who have trusted us through every cycle. I am honoured to be entrusted with what so many have built together. My commitment is simple: to keep listening, to keep creating lasting value and to ensure the next chapter sets a new standard.”

Allianz Trade contact

Jason Wong

+852 3665 8946

jason.wong@allianz-trade.com

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About Allianz Trade

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network is based on instant access to data of 289 million corporates. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in over 40 countries with 5,900 employees. In 2025, our consolidated turnover was EUR4 billion and insured global business transactions represented EUR1,400 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such deviations may arise due to, without limitation, (I) changes of the general economic conditions and competitive situation, particularly in the Allianz Group’s core business and core markets, (II) performance of financial markets (particularly market volatility, liquidity and credit events), (III) frequency and severity of insured loss events, including from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (IV) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (V) persistency levels, (VI) particularly in the banking business, the extent of credit defaults, (VII) interest rate levels, (VIII) currency exchange rates including the euro/US-dollar exchange rate, (IX) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (X) the impact of acquisitions, including related integration issues, and reorganization measures, and (XI) general competitive factors, in each case on a local, regional, national and/or global basis. Many of these factors may be more likely to occur, or more pronounced, as a result of terrorist activities and their consequences.

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