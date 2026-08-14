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The stablecoin boom is becoming a business-model story: who controls the reserve income, the customer relationship, the distribution channel and the infrastructure that moves digital money.

The stablecoin boom is becoming a business-model story: who controls the reserve income, the customer relationship, the distribution channel and the infrastructure that moves digital money.

Stablecoins used to look like a narrow crypto product: a digital token designed to hold a fixed value against the dollar. By 2026, that description is too small. The Bank for International Settlements estimated that stablecoin market capitalisation had reached about $320 billion by the end of May 2026, while estimated transaction volume reached $28 trillion in 2025. The BIS also cautions that much activity still relates to crypto trading and that economically meaningful payment volumes are lower than headline on-chain figures. The important business development is therefore not simply that more tokens exist. It is that a new commercial stack is forming around them.

That stack is beginning to separate functions that a conventional bank historically bundled together. One company can issue the monetary claim; another can hold or manage the reserve assets; a wallet or exchange can control distribution; a payments company can orchestrate conversions; a regulated bank or trust company can provide custody; and enterprise software can make the stablecoin invisible to the end user. The emerging “stablecoin bank” is therefore often not a bank at all. It is a network of specialised businesses sharing the economics of money movement.

For business leaders, that changes the strategic question. The debate is no longer only whether stablecoins will take deposits from banks. It is whether stablecoins will create new revenue pools in payments, treasury, custody and software—and which firms will own the highest-value parts of the chain.

THE EMERGING STABLECOIN BUSINESS STACK

Layer Commercial logic Strategic asset Principal risk Issuer Earn on reserves; add fees and services Trust, liquidity, licensing Rate sensitivity and runs Distributor Share reserve economics; acquire/retain users Customer relationship High acquisition cost Infrastructure APIs for minting, wallets, FX and orchestration Developer integration Commoditisation Payments platform Embed stablecoins inside checkout, payouts and treasury Merchant reach and data Execution and compliance Bank / trust Custody, reserve services, fiat access Regulatory standing Margin compression

The first model: turn reserves into an earnings engine

The most obvious stablecoin business model starts with the spread between what customers receive and what reserve assets earn. A fully backed dollar stablecoin can hold cash, Treasury bills, reverse repos or similar high-quality liquid assets while the token holder receives a one-dollar claim rather than the yield on those assets. At scale, the economics can be substantial.

Circle’s first-quarter 2026 results make the model unusually visible because Circle is publicly listed. The company reported $652.5 million of reserve income in the quarter, compared with $41.6 million of other revenue. Total revenue and reserve income reached $694.1 million. Circle’s Q1 2026 results also showed why the issuer model is not simply “free interest”: distribution, transaction and other costs were $406.8 million. Its SEC filing said distribution and transaction costs rose partly because of higher payments to Coinbase, Binance and other strategic distribution partners. The stablecoin may be the product, but access to users is expensive.

Tether shows a different version of the same reserve-driven model. In its Q1 2026 attestation announcement, Tether reported approximately $1.04 billion of quarterly net profit, about $183 billion of token-related liabilities and $8.23 billion of excess reserves. Tether also emphasised that its reserves were concentrated in short-duration, high-quality liquid instruments. Those figures are company-reported and attested rather than public-company accounts, but they illustrate the scale that reserve economics can reach when circulation is large.

There is an important strategic weakness. Reserve income is sensitive to both balances and interest rates. Circle said its Q1 2026 reserve-income growth was partly offset by a 66-basis-point decline in the reserve return rate. A stablecoin issuer that depends overwhelmingly on yield is therefore partly a leveraged bet on short-term rates—without the credit business that helps diversify a conventional bank. That is one reason issuers are pushing into payments, custody, networks and software.

The second model: own the infrastructure, not necessarily the coin

A potentially larger business opportunity sits one layer away from issuance. In February 2025, Stripe completed its acquisition of Bridge, a stablecoin orchestration platform. Since then, Stripe has been turning stablecoins into components that other businesses can embed rather than products that customers must actively choose. Stripe’s 2026 product announcements included expanded stablecoin-payment acceptance, stablecoin-backed cards, additional fiat on- and off-ramps and wider Bridge support across currencies and blockchains.

The more significant business-model change is Bridge’s Open Issuance platform. It allows a business to launch and manage its own stablecoin, while Bridge provides infrastructure around issuance, reserves and redemptions. Bridge explicitly pitches the model as a way for businesses to control product experience and participate in reserve economics instead of building on a token whose economics belong entirely to an external issuer.

That changes the barrier to entry. A fintech, wallet, marketplace or treasury platform no longer needs to become a vertically integrated stablecoin company to put its own brand on digital money. It can outsource much of the technical and operational stack. In business terms, stablecoin issuance starts to resemble cloud infrastructure: the hard plumbing becomes a service, while the customer-facing company focuses on distribution, product design and economics.

Paxos is pursuing a related model. Its stablecoin issuance platform offers custom stablecoins and shared earnings for partners that issue or distribute stablecoins using Paxos infrastructure. In March 2026, Paxos launched a Partner Rewards Engine designed to make those economics more transparent and programmable. The strategic implication is important: competition is moving from “which issuer keeps the reserve yield?” to “how much of that yield must be shared to win distribution?”

Distribution may become more valuable than issuance

Stablecoins exhibit strong network effects. A token is more useful when exchanges list it, wallets support it, market makers provide liquidity, merchants accept it and treasury systems can account for it. That makes distribution a scarce asset—and it explains why large consumer and enterprise platforms can matter as much as issuers.

PayPal offers a useful example. PYUSD is issued by Paxos, but PayPal controls one of the world’s largest branded payments environments and can place the stablecoin inside consumer wallets, business accounts, commerce tools and payouts. PayPal’s enterprise crypto offering describes PYUSD as a payments-oriented stablecoin backed by dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries and cash equivalents, while PayPal handles parts of identity, fraud and compliance around its broader crypto products. The commercial advantage is not simply minting the token; it is making the token useful inside an existing payments relationship.

Ripple is taking another route. RLUSD sits inside an enterprise payments and liquidity proposition, with Ripple’s stablecoin platform targeting payments providers, remittance firms, exchanges and institutional users. In July 2026, Ripple introduced Ripple Mint as a unified interface for institutions to mint, redeem and manage RLUSD liquidity. Ripple said in June that RLUSD had reached $1.7 billion in market capitalisation; that is a company-reported figure, but it underscores how distribution through an existing enterprise network can accelerate a new stablecoin’s relevance.

The broader lesson is that the stablecoin brand customers see may not be where the strongest business sits. A wallet can own the user. A payment processor can own the merchant. A treasury platform can own the corporate workflow. An issuer can own the reserve relationship. The most defensible businesses may be those that control several of these touchpoints without carrying every regulated function themselves.

Banks are not disappearing; they are being repositioned

It is tempting to frame the stablecoin business as a direct assault on banks. The reality is more complicated. Stablecoin companies still need regulated custody, bank accounts, access to fiat payment systems, liquidity management and institutional trust. As stablecoin volumes grow, banks can become suppliers to the ecosystem even when they do not issue the token.

Circle’s own evolution captures that convergence. On 10 July 2026, the company announced final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust, a federally regulated national trust bank focused initially on digital-asset custody, with reserve management planned as a future capability. That does not turn Circle into a conventional deposit-taking commercial bank. It does show that scaled stablecoin businesses are moving closer to regulated financial-institution structures as institutional adoption deepens.

For incumbent banks, the choice is therefore not simply “issue a stablecoin or lose.” Banks can provide reserve custody, cash management, on/off ramps, settlement access, compliance services and tokenised deposits. They can also partner with issuers and infrastructure providers. The risk is that these roles may be lower-margin than owning the customer’s transaction account and payments relationship. A bank can remain essential to the system while becoming less visible to the end customer.

Regulation is becoming a moat—and a cost centre

The stablecoin business used to benefit from regulatory ambiguity. In major markets, that advantage is narrowing. The U.S. GENIUS Act, Public Law 119-27, approved on 18 July 2025, established a federal framework for payment stablecoins. It requires one-to-one reserves in specified liquid assets, redemption procedures and reserve disclosures, and it prohibits permitted issuers from paying holders interest or yield solely for holding the payment stablecoin. The European Union’s MiCA framework similarly requires relevant authorisation for issuers of asset-referenced and e-money tokens, with the European Banking Authority supervising significant tokens in defined cases.

These rules raise operating costs, but they also create barriers to entry. Licensing, reserve management, audit and attestation, sanctions controls, cybersecurity and redemption infrastructure are expensive capabilities. A regulated issuer that has already built them can turn compliance into a distribution advantage with banks and large enterprises. Conversely, infrastructure providers that let other firms rent those capabilities can become valuable precisely because regulation is complex.

The trade-off is that tighter rules can also commoditise the product. If every credible dollar stablecoin must hold similar short-duration reserves, redeem at par and meet similar disclosure standards, the issuer’s balance sheet becomes less differentiated. Competition then shifts toward price, brand, liquidity, integrations and revenue-sharing. Regulation can make stablecoins safer while simultaneously pushing more of the profit pool toward distributors and software platforms.

The rate cycle will test which models are durable

Stablecoin economics have benefited from a world in which short-term government securities offered meaningful yields. Lower policy rates compress that revenue. The BIS’s June 2026 work on stablecoin remuneration notes that reserve-based rewards tend to track policy rates, while other remuneration models can depend on riskier market activity. That means the sector’s next competitive phase may arrive not during a crypto crash, but during an ordinary monetary-easing cycle.

A lower-rate environment would reveal which companies have built businesses beyond reserve carry. Circle is expanding transaction, subscription and service revenue. Stripe and Bridge are monetising infrastructure. PayPal can use PYUSD to deepen payments engagement. Ripple is embedding RLUSD into enterprise settlement. Tether has used profits to invest beyond the reserve portfolio, while stating that proprietary investments are not part of the assets backing issued tokens. These strategies differ, but all point toward diversification away from a single source of economics.

There is also a governance question. Sharing reserve economics can accelerate distribution, but it can blur where incentives sit. A wallet that receives more economic value from one stablecoin may favour it over another. A payments platform can route flows toward its preferred assets. As the stack becomes more modular, conflicts that were once contained inside a bank can move into commercial agreements between issuers, platforms and distributors.

The counterargument: the ‘new banking system’ may remain a niche

The strongest case against the stablecoin-business thesis comes from the BIS itself. Its 2026 Annual Economic Report argues that stablecoins remain used mainly for crypto trading and, in some emerging markets, as offshore stores of dollar value. It also notes that cross-border payments can still face meaningful costs once spreads, fees and on/off ramps are included. A $320 billion market is large for crypto, but still small beside global bank deposits.

Traditional finance is also responding. Instant-payment systems are expanding; banks are experimenting with tokenised deposits; card and bank-transfer networks continue to improve; and regulators may favour tokenised commercial-bank money for some high-value use cases. If stablecoins become heavily regulated while conventional payment rails become faster and more programmable, part of the technology advantage could narrow.

The more plausible outcome is therefore coexistence rather than replacement. Stablecoins are likely to be strongest where they solve a real business problem: 24/7 settlement, cross-border dollar access, programmable treasury, global payouts, collateral mobility or integration with tokenised assets. Where they merely replicate a domestic bank transfer with extra conversion steps, the business case is weaker.

What this means for banks, fintechs, regulators and investors

For banks, the strategic priority is to decide which layer of the new stack they want to own. Reserve custody and fiat access can generate business, but they should be weighed against the risk of surrendering the customer interface. Banks with strong transaction franchises may be better placed to integrate tokenised deposits and stablecoin connectivity than to defend a single rail.

For fintechs and payments companies, stablecoins can be treated as infrastructure rather than ideology. The attractive model may be to abstract the token from the customer, use the cheapest or most reliable rail behind the scenes and monetise software, FX, treasury or distribution. Owning a branded stablecoin only makes sense if it improves retention, economics or control enough to justify the additional regulatory burden.

For regulators, the business-model question matters because risk migrates with revenue. If reserve income funds aggressive distribution incentives, supervisors need to understand concentration and redemption dynamics. If wallet or exchange rewards turn payment stablecoins into deposit-like products, rules written only for the issuer may miss the economic exposure at the distributor.

For investors, the key metrics go beyond stablecoin supply. Reserve yield, distribution costs, partner concentration, non-interest revenue, regulatory capital needs, customer acquisition economics and the durability of enterprise integrations may prove more informative than headline transaction volume. A company can process enormous on-chain flows and still have weak unit economics if it pays too much for distribution or cannot retain customers when rates fall.

Conclusion: the stablecoin winner may not look like a bank

Stablecoins are not simply creating digital versions of bank deposits. They are unbundling the commercial functions that surround money. Issuance, reserve management, custody, compliance, distribution, payments and software can now be supplied by different companies and recombined inside a single customer experience.

That is why the phrase “stablecoin bank” is useful only if it is understood as a business architecture rather than a legal category. Some winners will be regulated issuers. Others may be payments companies, wallet providers, infrastructure platforms or banks providing invisible but essential services underneath them. The most valuable position will belong to the firms that control scarce distribution, trusted compliance and high-frequency financial workflows—not merely to those that mint the token.

The business contest is therefore moving from “who can create a digital dollar?” to “who can build the most useful economy around it?” That is a much larger market—and a much harder one to win.

References

1. BIS — Annual Economic Report 2026, Chapter III: Anchoring trust in money: innovation beyond stablecoins. 23 June 2026.

2. BIS Bulletin No. 125 — Stablecoin remuneration on centralised exchanges. 19 June 2026.

3. Circle — Circle Reports First Quarter 2026 Results. 11 May 2026.

4. U.S. SEC — Circle Internet Group Form 10-Q for the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Filed 11 May 2026.

5. Circle — Transparency & Stability. Reserve composition page, accessed August 2026.

6. Tether — Q1 2026 Attestation and Financial Figures. 1 May 2026.

7. Stripe — Stripe completes Bridge acquisition. 4 February 2025.

8. Stripe — Everything we announced at Sessions 2026. 2026 product announcements.

9. Bridge / Stripe — Introducing Open Issuance. 30 September 2025.

10. Paxos — Stablecoin Issuance. Platform page, accessed August 2026.

11. Paxos — Partner Rewards Engine. 12 March 2026.

12. PayPal — Crypto Solutions for Business / PayPal USD. Accessed August 2026.

13. Ripple — Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin. Accessed August 2026.

14. Ripple — Meet Ripple Mint. 23 July 2026.

15. Circle — Final OCC approval to establish Circle National Trust. 10 July 2026.

16. U.S. Government Publishing Office — Public Law 119-27, GENIUS Act. Approved 18 July 2025.

17. European Banking Authority — Asset-referenced and e-money tokens under MiCA. Accessed August 2026.

18. European Commission — Targeted consultation on the review of MiCA. Opened 20 May 2026; deadline 30 September 2026.

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