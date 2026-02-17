Trading platform eToro beats profit estimates on growth across asset classes
Posted on February 17, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
eToro exceeded Q4 profit expectations with strong asset growth, despite crypto market volatility. Assets under administration rose 11% to $18.5 billion.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Stock and crypto trading platform eToro beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday on strength across the asset classes it offers.
Shares of eToro rose about 8.9% before the bell.
U.S. equity markets rose during the quarter as interest-rate cuts supported investor confidence, although volatility in crypto markets prompted some market participants to be cautious. Bitcoin saw its biggest monthly drop since mid-2021 in November.
Meanwhile, heavy concentration of investments in select AI-linked stocks have led to soaring valuations, raising concerns of a bubble in the market.
The Tel Aviv-based firm's assets under administration grew by 11% year-on-year to $18.5 billion.
"Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength and resilience of our multi-asset business model," Chief Financial Officer Meron Shani said in a statement.
A new wave of fintech firms has emerged in recent years, challenging established Wall Street institutions by attracting younger investors with cheaper trading, intuitive apps and easier access to a wider range of investment options.
However, net contribution, which deducts the cost of revenue from crypto assets and margin interest expense, fell 10% to $227 million.
The company posted adjusted profit of 71 cents per share for the three months ended December 31, beating the average of analysts' estimates of 63 cents per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.
(Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)
eToro is a social trading and investment platform that allows users to trade various assets, including stocks and cryptocurrencies, while also enabling them to follow and copy the trades of other investors.
Assets under administration (AUA) refer to the total market value of assets that a financial institution manages on behalf of clients, which can include investments and cash.
A trading platform is software that allows investors to buy and sell financial assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, often providing tools for analysis and trade execution.
Volatility refers to the degree of variation in the price of a financial asset over time, indicating the level of risk associated with that asset.
Adjusted profit is a financial metric that reflects a company's earnings after removing one-time expenses or revenues, providing a clearer view of ongoing operational performance.
