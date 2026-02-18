UK's RELX plans pay boost for CEO Engstrom, Sky News reports
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Feb 18 (Reuters) - British information group RELX is preparing to grant its top boss, Erik Engstrom, a substantial pay rise, bringing it closer to its FTSE-100 peers like AstraZeneca, Rolls-Royce and Shell, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
Engstrom's 2024 annual remuneration stood at 13.5 million pounds ($18.29 million), according to the company's annual report.
Reuters could not immediately verify the Sky News report.
($1 = 0.7381 pounds)
(Reporting by Rishab Shaju in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
