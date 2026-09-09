Real-Time Payments Need Real-Time Risk Detection: How Fintechs Can Fight Fraud Without Adding Friction

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For years, payment innovation has been defined by one promise: move money faster. That promise has largely been delivered. Customers now expect payments to happen in seconds, at any hour, without thinking about what is happening behind the scenes.

Why faster payments change the fraud equation

For years, payment innovation has been defined by one promise: move money faster. That promise has largely been delivered. Customers now expect payments to happen in seconds, at any hour, without thinking about what is happening behind the scenes.

The problem is that fraud does not wait for business hours either. When a payment can move almost instantly, the window to detect a suspicious transaction, investigate it and stop it before the money leaves the ecosystem gets much smaller. A risk team still operating on yesterday's timelines can end up investigating today's fraud after the money is already gone.

That is the central challenge of real-time payments. Speed makes payments dramatically more useful, but the same speed can make fraud harder to contain. Financial institutions therefore need to rethink not only their fraud models, but when those models act.

The answer is not to add more friction

The obvious response to higher fraud risk is to add more checks. Ask for another authentication step. Hold more transactions for review. Introduce tighter limits. In theory, this sounds sensible. In practice, it can make a legitimate payment experience frustrating enough that customers abandon it.

The better approach is risk-based friction. Instead of treating every payment as equally risky, institutions should use the context around each transaction to decide how much intervention is actually necessary. A trusted customer making a familiar payment from a familiar device should experience a very different journey from a new device suddenly initiating an unusual, high-value transaction.

Fraud detection needs more context, not just more rules

Traditional fraud systems often rely heavily on rules. A transaction above a certain amount gets flagged. Multiple payments in a short period trigger a velocity rule. A new beneficiary creates an alert. Rules are useful, but they become harder to manage as payment volumes and fraud patterns become more complex.

Real-time risk decisions need context. That can include transaction history, device information, account behaviour, beneficiary relationships, location patterns and authentication events. The goal is not to collect every possible data point. It is to identify the signals that can materially improve a decision.

This is where machine learning and network-level analytics can add real value. Fraud is often not visible in an individual transaction. A payment can look ordinary in isolation while a pattern across multiple accounts reveals a coordinated network. Modern risk systems increasingly need to identify those patterns while the transaction is still in motion.

Identity is becoming part of the payment decision

Fraud prevention can no longer sit separately from identity. Knowing that a customer passed KYC when an account was opened is useful, but it does not tell you whether today's transaction is consistent with that identity and account.

Financial institutions need to connect identity signals with transaction signals. Has the customer suddenly changed devices? Is the transaction behaviour unusual? Is a newly added beneficiary receiving a large payment immediately? Does the activity fit the customer's normal pattern? None of these signals should automatically block a payment. Together, however, they can meaningfully change the risk score.

The principle is simple: verification should become more intelligent, not simply more frequent. A strong identity layer should help an institution know when to trust, when to step up authentication and when to intervene.

Fraud controls can be most effective when they operate before the money moves

The most valuable intervention is often the one that happens before settlement. Once funds move through a real-time rail, recovery can be difficult, especially when a fraudster is deliberately moving money across accounts or institutions.

Risk checks therefore need to sit close to the payment initiation point. Beneficiary validation, account intelligence, transaction screening, behavioural risk scores and other controls can help identify suspicious payments before they become completed transactions.

Pre-validation can also improve customer experience when it is done well. A system that identifies an obvious issue early can prevent a customer from completing a payment that was likely to fail or become problematic anyway. The result is not just better fraud prevention. It has fewer unnecessary failures and fewer support interactions.

Fraud intelligence cannot stop at the institution boundary

There is a limit to what any one institution can see. Fraudsters move between accounts, payment providers and markets, often exploiting the gaps between systems.

This is why information sharing matters. The more the industry can safely share useful signals about emerging fraud patterns, mule accounts and coordinated activity, the harder it becomes for criminal networks to hide behind fragmented data. The challenge is doing that without creating new privacy, governance or liability problems.

The long-term opportunity is to build payment ecosystems where risk intelligence can travel almost as quickly as the payments themselves. That does not mean sharing every piece of customer information. It means establishing trusted mechanisms for sharing the right signals at the right time.

Designing for trust without slowing down the customer

There is a useful mental model for all of this: fraud prevention should be invisible when a transaction is normal and highly responsive when it is not.

That requires several layers working together. The first is a strong identity foundation. The second is real-time transaction monitoring. The third is behavioural and network intelligence. The fourth is adaptive authentication, so additional verification appears only when the risk justifies it. The fifth is a clear response layer that can pause, decline, review or release a transaction based on the decision.

APIs make it possible to connect identity, payments, risk and workflow systems without rebuilding the entire stack. Platforms such as Decentro provide API-based payment and financial-infrastructure services that businesses can use to connect capabilities such as payments, verification and related workflows.

The future of payments is not just faster. It is smarter.

Real-time payments have changed what customers expect from financial institutions. A payment that once took hours can now happen in seconds. The next challenge is making the risk decision happen in that same timeframe.

The institutions that get this right will not necessarily be the ones with the most aggressive controls. They will be the ones that can make better decisions with less friction. That means combining identity, transaction intelligence, behavioural signals and network-level insights into a system that adapts to the context of each payment.

Speed and security are often presented as opposing goals. They do not have to be. With the right infrastructure, risk controls can become faster, more targeted and less visible to legitimate customers. That is the real promise of real-time risk: not simply stopping more fraud, but making trust keep pace with the speed of money.

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