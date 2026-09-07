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The next phase of enterprise AI is likely to be defined less by which model a company chooses and more by how effectively it controls the systems around that model. Orchestration layers are emerging as the connective tissue between AI agents, data, business applications and human approval.

The next phase of enterprise AI is likely to be defined less by which model a company chooses and more by how effectively it controls the systems around that model. Orchestration layers are emerging as the connective tissue between AI agents, data, business applications and human approval.

The model is no longer the whole system

For the first wave of generative AI adoption, the model itself dominated the conversation. Companies compared parameter counts, context windows, benchmark results and the quality of generated text. That made sense when most enterprise use cases were confined to assistants that answered questions, drafted material or summarized documents. The operating model changes once AI is allowed to take action.

Agentic systems can call software tools, retrieve data, trigger workflows and make decisions within defined boundaries. That means enterprise value increasingly depends on everything surrounding the model: identity, permissions, routing, tool access, memory, monitoring and escalation. The McKinsey - Reimagining tech infrastructure for agentic AI describes agent-ready infrastructure as a more modular architecture in which agents, tools and enterprise systems are connected through a shared orchestration layer.

This shift helps explain why many organizations are finding that simply giving employees access to a powerful model does not automatically create large productivity gains. McKinsey - Seizing the agentic AI advantage notes that many companies use generative AI while still struggling to translate adoption into significant bottom-line impact. The gap is often not model quality but workflow design and integration.

An orchestration layer decides which model or agent should handle a task, what data it can retrieve, which systems it may access and whether a human must approve the next step. In practical terms, it can become the policy-enforcement point between AI and the systems of record that actually run the business.

That distinction matters because an assistant that drafts an email has a very different risk profile from an agent that can issue a refund, change a customer record, approve a payment or deploy software. As autonomy increases, control has to become more granular. The World Economic Forum - AI Agents in Action emphasizes classification, evaluation, continuous monitoring and progressive governance as organizations move agents from experiments into operating environments.

This makes orchestration a technology problem and a governance problem at the same time. The architecture has to know not only what an agent can technically do, but what it is allowed to do under a company policy, role definition, approval threshold or regulatory obligation.

Identity and permissions move to the center

Traditional enterprise security was designed around people, devices and applications. Agentic AI introduces a new class of non-human actor. An agent may work on behalf of an employee, a team or a process, but it still needs a distinct identity and a limited set of permissions. Without this, companies risk creating highly capable software identities with broad and poorly understood access.

The governance challenge is increasingly framed in zero-trust terms: authenticate the actor, verify the request, limit privileges and record the action. The World Economic Forum - Governance for AI Agents argues that autonomy and authority should be treated as deliberate design variables, with stronger controls as operational scope expands.

This is one reason identity, secrets management, API gateways and policy engines are likely to converge with AI platforms. The strongest enterprise architecture may not be the one that gives agents the most access, but the one that gives each agent exactly enough access to complete a task and no more.

Observability becomes a business requirement

Companies have long monitored servers, applications and networks. Agentic systems add another observability requirement: understanding why an agent took an action, which data it used, which tools it called, what it changed and whether the result stayed within policy.

The NIST AI Risk Management Framework: Generative AI Profile places testing, evaluation, verification and validation within the broader management of generative-AI risk. In enterprise settings, those ideas translate into logs, traceability, evaluation suites, exception handling and audit evidence.

Observability is also essential for economics. If a workflow uses several models, external tools and retrieval steps, managers need to know what each task costs and which component creates value. An orchestration layer can become the point where performance, risk and cost are measured together.

Multi-model strategies make the control layer more valuable

Most large enterprises are unlikely to rely on a single model indefinitely. Different models may be better suited to coding, reasoning, language, latency-sensitive tasks or on-premise deployment. Commercial terms and regulatory requirements can also change. A control layer allows companies to route tasks between models without rebuilding every workflow.

That creates an important form of optionality. Model providers can change, but the enterprise can preserve its process logic, security controls, data connections and evaluation framework. In that sense, orchestration reduces the risk that an organization becomes structurally dependent on a single AI supplier.

The architectural center of gravity therefore shifts away from the model endpoint and toward the layer that manages the relationship between models and the enterprise. This resembles earlier technology transitions in which middleware, operating systems or cloud management layers became strategically important because they abstracted complexity underneath them.

The competitive advantage may be operational, not algorithmic

The most durable enterprise advantage from AI may come from the ability to integrate intelligence into repeatable workflows safely. Two companies can use the same foundation model and still produce very different outcomes if one has better data access, clearer process ownership, stronger permissions and faster feedback loops.

For technology leaders, this changes investment priorities. Spending on models remains important, but so does investment in APIs, data quality, identity, testing, monitoring and process redesign. These are less glamorous than model announcements, yet they determine whether AI can move from a demonstration into infrastructure.

As AI agents become more capable, the question for enterprises will not simply be whether the technology can perform a task. It will be whether the organization can let it perform that task reliably, audibly and within defined boundaries. The orchestration layer is increasingly where that answer is decided.

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