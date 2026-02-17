EU adds Turks and Caicos, Vietnam to tax havens list
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 17, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 17, 2026
The EU has added Turks and Caicos and Vietnam to its tax havens list, aiming to enhance global tax governance.
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers have added the Turks and Caicos Islands and Vietnam to an EU list of tax havens, and removed Fiji, Samoa and Trinidad and Tobago, the ministers said in a statement on Tuesday.
Following the changes, the EU now lists 10 countries as tax havens: American Samoa, Anguilla, Guam, Palau, Panama, Russia, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vanuatu and Vietnam.
"The list is part of the EU’s efforts to promote tax good governance worldwide. It is composed of countries which fail to comply with agreed international tax standards or did not fulfil their commitments on tax good governance within a specific timeframe," the statement said.
Those on the EU list face reputational damage and higher scrutiny of their financial transactions, and risk losing EU funds.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alex Richardson)
A tax haven is a country or territory that offers low or no tax rates, making it attractive for individuals and businesses to avoid paying higher taxes elsewhere.
Tax good governance refers to the principles and practices that ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in tax policies and administration.
Corporate tax is a tax imposed on the income or profit of corporations, typically calculated as a percentage of the company's taxable income.
Explore more articles in the Finance category