EU Expands Tax Havens List to Include Turks and Caicos and Vietnam

EU Tax Havens Update

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - European Union finance ministers have added the Turks and Caicos Islands and Vietnam to an EU list of tax havens, and removed Fiji, Samoa and Trinidad and Tobago, the ministers said in a statement on Tuesday.

Countries Added and Removed

Following the changes, the EU now lists 10 countries as tax havens: American Samoa, Anguilla, Guam, Palau, Panama, Russia, Turks and Caicos Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

Impact of the Tax Havens List

"The list is part of the EU’s efforts to promote tax good governance worldwide. It is composed of countries which fail to comply with agreed international tax standards or did not fulfil their commitments on tax good governance within a specific timeframe," the statement said.

Those on the EU list face reputational damage and higher scrutiny of their financial transactions, and risk losing EU funds.

