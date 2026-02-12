China to impose tariffs of up to 11.7% on EU dairy products
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
China will impose tariffs up to 11.7% on EU dairy products starting February 13, following an anti-subsidy investigation by its commerce ministry.
BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China will impose tariffs of up to 11.7% on EU dairy products, its commerce ministry said on Thursday as it released the ruling of an anti-subsidy investigation.
The tariffs will be imposed effective February 13, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Xiuhao Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Dairy products are food items made from milk, including cheese, yogurt, butter, and cream.
