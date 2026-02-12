Nissan Adjusts Full-Year Loss Forecast Amid Quarterly Profit Decline

Nissan's Financial Performance Overview

TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor said it expects to post a much smaller operating loss for this fiscal year than previously indicated, as its turnaround plan progresses, as it reported a fall in profit for the third quarter.

The struggling Japanese automaker now expects an operating loss of 60 billion yen ($392.29 million) for the year to the end of March, compared with its previous outlook for a 275 billion yen shortfall.

The results highlight Nissan's push to stabilise earnings as it presses ahead with a sweeping turnaround plan that includes reducing its global manufacturing plants to 10 from 17 and reducing its workforce by 15%.

Quarterly Profit Decline

The company reported a 44% fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-December quarter, in the face of strong headwinds from U.S. tariffs.

Revised Operating Loss Forecast

The quarterly results compared with an average estimate of an 81 billion yen loss in a survey of six analysts by LSEG and a 31.1 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 153.0100 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Neil Fullick)