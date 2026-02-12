Nissan sees smaller full-year operating loss, reports 44% quarterly profit drop
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20262 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Nissan's Q3 operating profit fell 44% to 17.5 billion yen, amid strong competition in the US and China, defying analyst expectations of a larger loss.
TOKYO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor said it expects to post a much smaller operating loss for this fiscal year than previously indicated, as its turnaround plan progresses, as it reported a fall in profit for the third quarter.
The struggling Japanese automaker now expects an operating loss of 60 billion yen ($392.29 million) for the year to the end of March, compared with its previous outlook for a 275 billion yen shortfall.
The results highlight Nissan's push to stabilise earnings as it presses ahead with a sweeping turnaround plan that includes reducing its global manufacturing plants to 10 from 17 and reducing its workforce by 15%.
The company reported a 44% fall in operating profit to 17.5 billion yen for the October-December quarter, in the face of strong headwinds from U.S. tariffs.
The quarterly results compared with an average estimate of an 81 billion yen loss in a survey of six analysts by LSEG and a 31.1 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 153.0100 yen)
(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Neil Fullick)
Operating profit is a company's profit after deducting operating expenses such as wages and cost of goods sold, but before deducting interest and taxes.
A financial crisis is a situation in which the value of financial institutions or assets drops rapidly, often leading to widespread economic disruption.
Corporate profits refer to the earnings of a corporation after all expenses have been deducted from total revenue.
Year-on-year profit comparison is a method of measuring a company's financial performance by comparing its profits in one period to the same period in the previous year.
Explore more articles in the Finance category