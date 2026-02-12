China softens stance on EV makers negotiating with EU individually

China's Engagement with the European Union

BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China looks forward to more of its EV makers reaching agreements on minimum prices with the European Union, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, softening its previous criticism of firms negotiating with the bloc individually.

Communication and Support for EV Makers

China is willing to maintain communication with the EU, and "both sides support Chinese EV makers to make good use of price undertakings," ministry spokesperson He Yadong said during a regular press briefing.

Volkswagen's Import Tariff Exemption

The European Commission this week approved a request by German auto giant Volkswagen's Cupra brand to exempt its China-made Tavascan SUV coupe from import tariffs in exchange for an agreed minimum price and a sales quota.

Background on EU Tariffs Against China

That followed months of intense discussions that led to the first exemption since the European Union introduced tariffs against China-based EV makers in 2024.

(Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)