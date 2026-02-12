China softens stance on EV makers negotiating with EU individually
Posted on February 12, 2026
Last updated: February 12, 2026
China encourages EV makers to negotiate with the EU on pricing, softening its previous stance. Volkswagen's Cupra brand receives an EU import tariff exemption.
BEIJING, Feb 12 (Reuters) - China looks forward to more of its EV makers reaching agreements on minimum prices with the European Union, a Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, softening its previous criticism of firms negotiating with the bloc individually.
China is willing to maintain communication with the EU, and "both sides support Chinese EV makers to make good use of price undertakings," ministry spokesperson He Yadong said during a regular press briefing.
The European Commission this week approved a request by German auto giant Volkswagen's Cupra brand to exempt its China-made Tavascan SUV coupe from import tariffs in exchange for an agreed minimum price and a sales quota.
That followed months of intense discussions that led to the first exemption since the European Union introduced tariffs against China-based EV makers in 2024.
