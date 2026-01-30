Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Last updated: January 30, 2026
China reduces tariffs on EU dairy products from 42.7% to 11.7% amid an anti-subsidy investigation, seen as a response to EU car levies.
PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China has reduced proposed tariffs on certain dairy products from the European Union as it concludes an anti-subsidy investigation widely seen as retaliation for EU levies on Chinese electric cars, two European industry associations said.
In final tariffs communicated to the European side, China is proposing additional duties of up to 11.7%, compared with a maximum rate of 42.7% in provisional duties announced in December, the European Dairy Association and Eucolait told Reuters.
The European Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately reached outside working hours.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz;Additional reporting by Jan StrupczewskiEditing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Dairy products are food items made from milk, including cheese, butter, yogurt, and cream. They are important sources of nutrients like calcium and protein.
Retaliation in trade refers to actions taken by a country in response to trade barriers or tariffs imposed by another country. It often involves imposing similar tariffs or restrictions.
