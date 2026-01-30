China Lowers Proposed Tariffs on EU Dairy Products Amid Investigation

China's Tariff Adjustments on EU Dairy Products

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - China has reduced proposed tariffs on certain dairy products from the European Union as it concludes an anti-subsidy investigation widely seen as retaliation for EU levies on Chinese electric cars, two European industry associations said.

Details of the Proposed Tariffs

In final tariffs communicated to the European side, China is proposing additional duties of up to 11.7%, compared with a maximum rate of 42.7% in provisional duties announced in December, the European Dairy Association and Eucolait told Reuters.

Background of the Anti-Subsidy Investigation

The European Commission and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce could not be immediately reached outside working hours.

