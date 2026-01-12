Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The European Union will issue guidelines on submitting minimum price plans for Chinese exporters of electric vehicles, China's commerce ministry said on Monday.
(Reporting by Yukun Zhang and Joe Cash; Editing by Louise Heavens)
Electric vehicles (EVs) are automobiles that are powered by electric motors instead of internal combustion engines, using electricity stored in batteries.
A minimum price plan is a pricing strategy that sets a lower limit on the price of a product or service, often used to prevent market disruption or ensure fair competition.
Sustainability in business refers to practices that meet current needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs, focusing on environmental, social, and economic impacts.
