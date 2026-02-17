Vilnius airport closed due to weather balloons from Belarus, Lithuania crisis management centre says
Vilnius Airport was closed due to Belarusian weather balloons entering its airspace, marking over 10 closures since October 2025.
HELSINKI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Operations at Lithuania's Vilnius airport were halted at 6:30 p.m. GMT on Tuesday evening due to weather balloons from Belarus entering its airspace, the Baltic country's crisis management centre said. The airport, located some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Belarus, has been closed more than 10 times since early October 2025 over similar incidents.
