London, United Kingdom, February 17th, 2026, FinanceWire

ThinkMarkets, a global leader in online CFD trading, has recently launched Guaranteed Stop Loss orders on its proprietary trading platform, ThinkTrader.

This new feature provides guaranteed protection against market volatility by ensuring that stop-loss orders are executed at the exact price level set by the user – regardless of any gaps or major price moves in the market.

Even in highly volatile conditions, losses are capped precisely at the amount the users choose, giving traders greater control of their capital and added peace of mind.

Commenting on the launch, Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, said: “We’re excited to continue enhancing ThinkTrader with the launch of our Guaranteed Stop Loss feature. At ThinkMarkets, our focus is on ensuring ThinkTrader is giving traders access to all the latest, advanced order and trade management features they need to execute with confidence. We believe this addition will support our clients in managing volatile markets.”

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit the ThinkMarkets website here.

