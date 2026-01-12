Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 12, 2026
LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain will bring into effect a law criminalising the creation of non-consensual intimate images this week, technology minister Liz Kendall told parliament on Monday after regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into Elon Musk's X.
Kendall said the law would make it illegal for companies to supply tools designed to create such images.
(Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; editing by Paul Sandle)
A deepfake is a synthetic media in which a person's likeness is replaced with someone else's using artificial intelligence. This technology can create realistic videos that may mislead viewers.
Non-consensual deepfake refers to the creation and distribution of manipulated media without the consent of the individuals depicted, often used to harm or exploit victims.
Legislation is a law or a set of laws enacted by a governing body, such as a parliament or congress, that regulates behavior within a society.
Compliance in finance refers to the process of adhering to laws, regulations, and guidelines that govern financial practices and operations within an organization.
