Airbus jetliner deliveries rose 4% in 2025

Airbus Delivery Performance Overview

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries rose 4% last year to reach 793 aircraft, putting it on course to remain the world's largest planemaker despite recent industrial snags, the European aerospace group said on Monday.

Operational Challenges Faced

Airbus warned of a "continued complex and dynamic operating environment" as it posted deliveries edging past its revised goal of around 790 jets, which had been lowered from 820 last month due to a problem at a Spanish fuselage parts supplier.

Comparison with Boeing's Performance

Airbus said it had won 1,000 gross orders last year, or a net total of 889 after cancellations: both higher than in 2024.

Boeing, which is due to issue its own full-year data on Tuesday, delivered 537 jets and won 1,000 gross orders - or 908 after cancellations - between January and November.

