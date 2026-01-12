Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
January 12, 2026
PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Airbus deliveries rose 4% last year to reach 793 aircraft, putting it on course to remain the world's largest planemaker despite recent industrial snags, the European aerospace group said on Monday.
Airbus warned of a "continued complex and dynamic operating environment" as it posted deliveries edging past its revised goal of around 790 jets, which had been lowered from 820 last month due to a problem at a Spanish fuselage parts supplier.
Airbus said it had won 1,000 gross orders last year, or a net total of 889 after cancellations: both higher than in 2024.
Boeing, which is due to issue its own full-year data on Tuesday, delivered 537 jets and won 1,000 gross orders - or 908 after cancellations - between January and November.
