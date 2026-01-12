Brunello Cucinelli Reports 11.5% Revenue Growth Fueled by US and Asia Sales

Brunello Cucinelli's Financial Performance

MILAN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Revenues at Italian luxury group Brunello Cucinelli rose 11.5% at constant exchange rates last year, in line with its most recent guidance, boosted by solid growth across all regions, and particularly in the Americas and in Asia.

The cashmere brand, the first in the luxury sector to report 2025 preliminary sales, said on Monday its revenues rose to 1.41 billion euros ($1.65 billion) last year and reaffirmed that revenues would increase by 10% in 2026.

The company, which stands out in a luxury sector hit by slowing demand thanks to its focus on wealthier consumers, reported a 11.9% increase in turnover in the fourth quarter alone.

Sales Growth Across Channels

Both the retail and wholesale channels contributed to the sales growth, though the latter at a more moderate pace.

Future Revenue Forecast

In December, Cucinelli, whose cashmere jumpers can cost several thousand euros, raised its revenue growth forecast for 2025 to between 11% and 12% at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.8564 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Tomasz Janowski)