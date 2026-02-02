Shell CEO says LNG sector growing faster than gas, around 3% per annum
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Shell CEO Wael Sawan announced that the LNG sector is growing at 3% annually, outpacing the gas market. This was reported during a session in Doha.
DOHA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shell's CEO Wael Sawan said on Monday that the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector was expanding at a rate of about 3% per annum, outpacing the gas market.
LNG stands for liquefied natural gas, which is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state for ease of storage and transport.
The LNG sector is growing at a rate of approximately 3% per annum, which is faster than the general gas market.
LNG plays a crucial role in energy markets by providing a cleaner alternative to other fossil fuels and facilitating global energy trade.
