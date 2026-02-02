Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions, the Kremlin says
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Russia is working to de-escalate tensions with Iran, offering to manage its enriched uranium. Discussions involve the US, aiming to stabilize the region.
MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was still trying to de-escalate tensions around Iran, and that it had long ago offered its services to process or store Iran's enriched uranium.
Asked if Russia was discussing with Iran and the United States the possibility of taking Iranian enriched uranium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This topic has been on the agenda for a long time."
"Russia has been offering its services for quite a long time as a possible option that would lead to the removal of certain irritants for a number of countries," Peskov said.
"Right now, Russia is continuing its efforts, continuing its contacts with all interested parties, and maintains its readiness to de-escalate tensions around Iran to the best of its ability," he said.
