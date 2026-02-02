Romania Enhances Black Sea Surveillance for Upcoming Gas Project

By Luiza Ilie

BUCHAREST, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Romania will have advanced detection capabilities in the Black Sea by 2027 to protect a pending offshore gas project that will make it into a net gas exporter as well as other infrastructure, the president's economic adviser said.

The European Union and NATO state shares a 650 km (400 mile) land border with Ukraine and has seen Russian drones repeatedly breach its airspace over the last two years, as well as mines floating in the Black Sea across key trade and energy routes.

The offshore gas project, Neptun Deep, jointly owned by OMV Petrom and state-owned Romgaz will reach first gas in 2027, making Romania the EU's largest gas producer.

"What is certain is that Romania must invest in advanced detection capacities," Radu Burnete, economic adviser to centrist President Nicusor Dan, told Reuters.

"This includes ... radars, drones, sensors, the idea is we must be much more aware of what goes on offshore and this is a priority. It must be in place (by 2027)."

Part of the capabilities will be funded through the EU's "SAFE" rearmament initiative - under which Romania will be able to access 16.6 billion euros from 2026 to 2030.

Under the conditions of the funds, some elements of what each member state buys will be made in that country and Burnete said the government will ensure Romania will also be able to export part of what it manufactures.

Burnete said the SAFE spending would help revitalise the country's ailing state defence industry and boost the economy, including potentially diverting some production to struggling carmakers, while also addressing some security concerns posed by Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said he expected economic growth to pick up from 2027, underpinned in part by defence spending, offshore gas and the government's efforts to reduce the budget deficit.

The Black Sea and the Danube river which connects Romania to Ukraine and western Europe are part of the country's appeal to investors, Burnete said, alongside state investment in motorway infrastructure.

The Danube and further investment in the Black Sea port of Constanta could make Romania a logistics hub for rebuilding Ukraine.

"We will finance many of these interconnections with Moldova and Ukraine from SAFE," Burnete said.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie;Editing by Alison Williams)