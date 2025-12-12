Mercedes-Benz India to hike car prices on rising costs

Dec ‌12 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz's India unit will increase ‍the ‌price of its cars by up to ⁠2% starting ‌January due to rising raw material and logistics costs, the luxury carmaker said on ⁠Friday.

The company said that the euro-rupee exchange rate ​has traded persistently above the 100 ‌rupee ($1.11) mark this ⁠year, increasing operational costs.

The prolonged volatility "affects every aspect of our operations, from ​imported components for local production, to completely built units," Santosh Iyer, Mercedes-Benz India's MD and CEO said in ​a ‍statement.

The company said ​it is considering further quarterly price adjustments to better align with current foreign exchange rates. It added that it is absorbing a majority of cost pressures and ⁠passing a nominal portion to customers.

Mercedes leads sales of ​luxury vehicles in India, followed by BMW and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

($1 = 90.3400 Indian ‌rupees)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala and Harikrishnan Nair)