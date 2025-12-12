UK public inflation expectations ticked lower in November, BoE says
UK public inflation expectations ticked lower in November, BoE says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 12, 2025
MANCHESTER, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation inched lower in November, according to a Bank of England survey published on Friday.
The public's median expectation for the rate of inflation in the year ahead fell to 3.5% from 3.6% in August, according to the quarterly inflation attitudes survey.
For inflation in five years' time, expectations fell to 3.7% from 3.8% - still far above the BoE's target for consumer price inflation of 2.0%.
While the public are poor predictors of price growth, the survey is watched by BoE policymakers for warning signs that inflation expectations are becoming embedded in consumer behaviour.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sarah Young)
Explore more articles in the Finance category