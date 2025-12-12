Home > Finance > UK public inflation expectations ticked lower in November, BoE says
MANCHESTER, ‌Dec 12 (Reuters) - The British ‍public's ‌expectations for inflation inched lower ⁠in November, ‌according to a Bank of England survey published on Friday.

The ⁠public's median expectation for the rate ​of inflation in the ‌year ahead ⁠fell to 3.5% from 3.6% in August, according to ​the quarterly inflation attitudes survey.

For inflation in five years' time, expectations fell to ​3.7% ‍from 3.8% - ​still far above the BoE's target for consumer price inflation of 2.0%.

While the public are poor predictors of ⁠price growth, the survey is watched by ​BoE policymakers for warning signs that inflation expectations are becoming embedded ‌in consumer behaviour.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Sarah Young)

