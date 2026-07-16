I&M Bank Kenya Wins Triple Honours at the Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

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The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and best practices within the global banking and finance community.

Global Banking & Finance Review is proud to announce I&M Bank Kenya as the recipient of three prestigious awards: Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Kenya 2026, Fastest Growing Retail Bank Kenya 2026, and Best Bank CSR Initiative: Ngong Road Forest Restoration Project Kenya 2026. These accolades recognize the bank’s continued commitment to digital innovation, customer-centric growth, and sustainable community impact across Kenya.

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and best practices within the global banking and finance community. I&M Bank Kenya has distinguished itself through its ability to combine technological advancement, retail banking excellence, and environmental stewardship, reinforcing its position as one of Kenya's leading financial institutions.

Excellence in Digital Banking Services

The award for Best Bank for Digital Banking Services Kenya 2026 reflects I&M Bank Kenya's ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience through innovative and accessible digital banking solutions.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, the bank has invested significantly in digital platforms that provide secure, convenient, and seamless banking experiences. Through its mobile and online banking channels, customers can access a comprehensive suite of services, including account management, payments, transfers, investments, and business banking solutions.

I&M Bank Kenya's focus on digital transformation has enabled customers to bank more efficiently while supporting greater accessibility and convenience across diverse customer segments. By leveraging technology to simplify financial services, the bank continues to strengthen its role in Kenya's rapidly evolving digital economy.

Driving Retail Banking Growth

The recognition as Fastest Growing Retail Bank Kenya 2026 highlights I&M Bank Kenya's success in expanding its retail banking footprint while delivering value-driven financial solutions to individuals and households across the country.

The bank has demonstrated strong growth through a customer-focused strategy that emphasizes convenience, innovation, and personalized service. By continuously enhancing its product offerings and digital capabilities, I&M Bank Kenya has successfully attracted new customers while deepening relationships with existing ones.

Its retail banking proposition continues to evolve in response to changing customer needs, providing solutions that support savings, lending, payments, and everyday financial management. This growth reflects the bank's commitment to financial inclusion and its ability to adapt to the changing dynamics of Kenya's banking sector.

Championing Environmental Sustainability

The award for Best Bank CSR Initiative: Ngong Road Forest Restoration Project Kenya 2026 recognizes I&M Bank Kenya's commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement.

Through the Ngong Road Forest Restoration Project, the bank has contributed to efforts aimed at restoring and preserving one of Kenya's important urban forest ecosystems. The initiative reflects a broader commitment to responsible corporate citizenship and environmental stewardship, supporting biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and sustainable development objectives.

By actively participating in environmental restoration efforts, I&M Bank Kenya continues to demonstrate that financial institutions can play a meaningful role in addressing societal and environmental challenges while creating long-term value for communities.

Reflecting on these awards, I&M Bank Regional CEO Kihara Maina said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from Global Banking & Finance Review. These awards affirm the progress we have made in delivering innovative banking solutions, growing alongside our customers and embedding sustainability into our business. More importantly, they inspire us to continue raising the bar as we work to create lasting value for our customers, communities and shareholders.”

Leadership and Industry Impact

These three awards reflect I&M Bank Kenya's ability to deliver excellence across multiple dimensions of banking. From advancing digital innovation and expanding retail banking services to supporting impactful sustainability initiatives, the bank continues to demonstrate a forward-looking approach that balances business growth with social responsibility.

Its achievements underscore a broader commitment to creating value for customers, shareholders, employees, and the communities it serves. Through strategic investment in technology, customer experience, and sustainability, I&M Bank Kenya remains well-positioned to contribute to Kenya's economic development and financial sector transformation.

Commenting on the awards, Barnali Pal Sinha, Editor of Global Banking & Finance Review, said: “I&M Bank Kenya continues to set a strong example of what modern banking excellence looks like. Its commitment to digital innovation, impressive retail banking growth, and meaningful environmental initiatives demonstrates a balanced approach to creating long-term value. These awards recognize the bank's significant contribution to Kenya's financial sector and its positive impact on the wider community.”

About I&M Bank Kenya

I&M Bank Kenya is a leading commercial bank and a key member of the I&M Group PLC, one of East Africa's prominent financial services groups. The bank offers a comprehensive range of personal, business, corporate, and digital banking solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of individuals and enterprises. Through innovation, customer-centricity, and responsible business practices, I&M Bank Kenya continues to support economic growth and financial empowerment across Kenya.

About Global Banking & Finance Review Awards

The Global Banking & Finance Review Awards recognize and celebrate excellence in the banking, financial, and corporate sectors. These awards highlight outstanding achievements, innovative practices, and leadership across diverse financial institutions worldwide. Each year, winners are carefully evaluated based on performance, strategy, innovation, and impact on their respective markets, making the awards a trusted benchmark of excellence in the global financial community.

About Global Banking & Finance Review

Global Banking & Finance Review is a leading international publication providing news, analysis, and commentary on the banking, financial, and investment industries. Global Banking & Finance Review is widely respected for its insights, thought leadership, and coverage of industry trends, regulatory developments, and market innovations. With a readership of professionals, executives, and decision-makers worldwide, it continues to inform and shape the conversation around global finance.

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