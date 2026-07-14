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Why Banking Is Becoming More Embedded Than Ever Before

For decades, banking was defined by where customers went to access financial services.

For decades, banking was defined by where customers went to access financial services.

First it was the branch.

Then came internet banking.

Later, mobile applications transformed how consumers and businesses interacted with their financial institutions.

Today, however, banking is undergoing another significant evolution.

Increasingly, financial services are no longer destinations that customers actively visit. Instead, they are becoming integrated into the digital platforms, software applications and business processes that people already use every day. Payments, lending, savings, insurance and treasury services are increasingly embedded into e-commerce platforms, accounting software, enterprise applications and digital marketplaces, creating financial experiences that are faster, more connected and often almost invisible to the end user.

This transformation is being enabled by application programming interfaces (APIs), cloud computing, real-time payments and increasingly sophisticated digital ecosystems. McKinsey estimates that embedded finance is becoming one of Europe's fastest-growing financial services segments, with revenues potentially exceeding €100 billion by the end of the decade, driven by growing customer demand for seamless financial experiences and advances in API-enabled connectivity. (McKinsey & Company)

Rather than replacing traditional banks, embedded banking is expanding how financial services are distributed, consumed and integrated into the broader digital economy.

Banking Is Moving Closer to Everyday Activity

Historically, banking required customers to interrupt their activities.

Consumers visited branches.

Businesses logged into treasury portals.

Loans were obtained through separate application processes.

Modern embedded banking reduces these interruptions.

Financial services increasingly appear naturally within:

e-commerce platforms;

accounting software;

enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems;

payroll applications;

travel platforms;

digital marketplaces;

business management software.

Customers increasingly complete financial activities while carrying out broader commercial tasks.

The banking experience therefore becomes part of the overall customer journey rather than a separate destination.

APIs Are Making Embedded Banking Possible

One of the primary technologies enabling embedded banking is the widespread adoption of APIs.

APIs allow financial institutions to securely connect banking capabilities with external platforms while maintaining governance, security and customer consent.

Modern banking APIs increasingly support:

account verification;

payment initiation;

lending services;

identity verification;

balance enquiries;

transaction data;

treasury integration.

McKinsey's global banking survey found that 88% of banking executives believe APIs have become more important in recent years, with banks increasingly treating API programmes as strategic business priorities supporting Banking-as-a-Service, embedded finance and ecosystem partnerships. (McKinsey & Company)

Rather than functioning solely as technical interfaces, APIs have become foundational infrastructure supporting modern financial ecosystems.

Embedded Finance Is Expanding Banking Distribution

Embedded banking forms part of the broader embedded finance movement.

Instead of distributing financial products exclusively through banks, regulated financial services increasingly appear within non-financial customer platforms.

Examples include:

merchant financing;

integrated business payments;

point-of-sale lending;

digital wallets;

supplier financing;

subscription billing.

According to McKinsey, embedded finance volumes have grown significantly over the past decade, supported by customer demand for seamless financial experiences and advances in digital infrastructure. Financial services are increasingly delivered at the point of need rather than through separate banking journeys. (McKinsey & Company)

Open Banking Is Laying the Foundation for Embedded Banking

Embedded banking has developed alongside the broader evolution of open banking.

Open banking enables customers to securely share financial data with authorised third parties through regulated APIs.

This has encouraged greater collaboration between:

banks;

fintech companies;

payment providers;

enterprise software developers;

merchants.

The next stage of this evolution is open finance, where customer-permissioned access extends beyond payment accounts to include products such as savings, investments, pensions and insurance.

According to the OECD, the transition from open banking to open finance has the potential to improve innovation, competition and customer choice while requiring robust governance, security and consumer protection.

Rather than existing as isolated institutions, banks are becoming participants in broader digital financial ecosystems.

Banking-as-a-Service Is Expanding Financial Access

Another important development is Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS).

BaaS enables licensed banks to provide regulated banking capabilities to third-party businesses through secure technology platforms.

These capabilities may include:

account creation;

payments;

card issuance;

lending;

identity verification;

treasury services.

This allows non-bank businesses to integrate financial services into their own customer experiences while regulated banking functions remain supported by licensed financial institutions.

Rather than competing with banks, BaaS increasingly extends the reach of regulated financial services into new industries and customer segments.

Embedded Banking Is Transforming Business Services

The impact of embedded banking extends well beyond consumer applications.

Businesses increasingly access financial capabilities directly within enterprise platforms used to manage everyday operations.

Examples include:

automated supplier payments;

integrated payroll services;

invoice financing;

cash-flow management;

working capital solutions;

treasury connectivity.

This integration reduces operational friction by allowing businesses to manage financial activities without moving between multiple disconnected systems.

As enterprise software becomes increasingly interconnected, embedded banking supports more efficient business operations while improving financial visibility.

Real-Time Payments Are Accelerating Embedded Experiences

Embedded banking depends on payment infrastructure capable of operating continuously.

Customers increasingly expect transactions to be:

immediate;

secure;

available at any time;

integrated into digital workflows.

Banks are therefore investing in real-time payment capabilities that support:

e-commerce;

digital marketplaces;

business payments;

cross-border commerce;

subscription platforms.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) notes that modern payment infrastructure increasingly requires interoperability, scalability and resilience to support growing digital economic activity.

These payment capabilities increasingly operate invisibly, allowing customers to complete financial transactions without interrupting broader digital experiences.

Artificial Intelligence Is Supporting Embedded Banking

Artificial intelligence is becoming an important operational capability within embedded banking ecosystems.

Banks increasingly apply AI to:

fraud detection;

transaction monitoring;

customer verification;

anti-money laundering (AML);

credit assessment;

document processing;

customer support.

Many of these capabilities operate automatically in the background.

Rather than replacing human judgement, AI enhances operational efficiency while helping institutions manage increasing transaction volumes across multiple digital channels.

As embedded banking expands, AI increasingly enables scalable and secure financial services while maintaining appropriate governance.

Cloud Infrastructure Supports Scalable Banking

Cloud computing enables embedded banking to scale across increasingly complex digital ecosystems.

Cloud platforms allow banks to:

process growing transaction volumes;

integrate new partners;

improve service availability;

strengthen disaster recovery;

deploy new services more efficiently.

Many institutions continue adopting hybrid cloud environments that balance innovation with regulatory expectations, cybersecurity and operational resilience.

Cloud infrastructure therefore supports both scalability and long-term reliability as embedded banking continues expanding across industries.

Customer Experience Is Becoming Increasingly Invisible

Perhaps the defining characteristic of embedded banking is that customers often do not consciously recognise it.

Instead of visiting a bank, customers simply:

complete a purchase;

receive financing;

transfer funds;

manage subscriptions;

pay suppliers;

reconcile accounts.

Financial services increasingly become part of wider digital experiences.

This shift reduces friction while improving convenience for both consumers and businesses.

Rather than making banking more visible, embedded banking makes financial services more accessible by integrating them naturally into everyday activities.

Operational Resilience Supports Embedded Banking

As banking services become integrated into a growing number of digital platforms, operational resilience has become increasingly important.

Embedded banking depends on a complex ecosystem involving:

banks;

fintech providers;

cloud service providers;

payment networks;

enterprise software vendors;

identity providers;

API gateways.

Maintaining uninterrupted financial services across these interconnected environments requires strong governance and resilient infrastructure.

Financial institutions continue investing in:

business continuity planning;

disaster recovery capabilities;

cloud resilience;

third-party risk management;

continuous monitoring;

infrastructure redundancy.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) highlights operational resilience as a core supervisory priority, emphasizing that banks should be able to continue delivering critical business services during disruptions while effectively managing technology and third-party dependencies.

As embedded banking expands, resilience is becoming an essential component of customer confidence and financial stability.

Security and Identity Are Becoming Invisible Competitive Advantages

Embedded banking can only succeed if customers trust the underlying infrastructure.

Banks are therefore strengthening security through investments in:

Zero Trust Architecture (ZTNA);

Identity and Access Management (IAM);

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA);

API security;

encryption;

continuous authentication;

behavioural analytics.

Rather than creating additional friction for customers, these technologies increasingly operate behind the scenes, providing stronger protection while enabling seamless digital experiences.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) recommends Zero Trust security models that continuously verify users, devices and applications, an approach particularly relevant for API-driven and cloud-enabled financial ecosystems.

Security is therefore evolving from a visible control into an embedded capability that protects every financial interaction.

Embedded Banking Is Supporting the Broader Digital Economy

The influence of embedded banking now extends well beyond the financial sector.

Increasingly, it supports digital activity across:

retail;

healthcare;

logistics;

travel;

manufacturing;

professional services;

subscription businesses.

By integrating payments, financing, identity verification and treasury services directly into digital workflows, embedded banking reduces friction while enabling organisations to operate more efficiently.

This integration supports faster commercial activity, improved customer experiences and greater operational efficiency throughout the wider economy.

Rather than existing as a separate industry, banking is becoming foundational digital infrastructure supporting multiple sectors simultaneously.

The Future of Banking Will Be Defined by Connectivity

The evolution of banking is no longer centred solely on customer-facing applications.

Future banking will increasingly be characterised by:

connected financial ecosystems;

intelligent APIs;

embedded finance;

real-time payments;

cloud-native platforms;

AI-assisted operations;

interoperable financial infrastructure;

secure digital identity.

Customers may continue interacting with familiar digital platforms, yet the banking capabilities supporting those experiences will become increasingly intelligent, automated and interconnected.

The institutions best positioned for long-term success are likely to be those that combine technological innovation with resilient infrastructure, trusted governance and secure ecosystem collaboration.

Conclusion

Banking is undergoing one of its most significant transformations since the emergence of digital channels.

Rather than asking customers to visit dedicated banking platforms for every financial activity, institutions are increasingly embedding financial services into the digital environments where people already work, shop and conduct business.

APIs, Banking-as-a-Service, cloud computing, open finance, real-time payments and artificial intelligence are enabling this transformation by making banking more connected, scalable and responsive. Together, these technologies are reshaping how financial services are delivered without changing the core responsibilities of regulated financial institutions.

This evolution is not replacing traditional banking. Instead, it is extending banking beyond its historical boundaries and integrating financial services more naturally into the wider digital economy.

As embedded banking continues to mature, competitive advantage is likely to depend not only on innovative products but also on the quality of the digital infrastructure, partnerships and governance that support seamless financial experiences behind the scenes.

Key Takeaways

Embedded banking integrates financial services directly into digital platforms and business workflows.

APIs are foundational technologies enabling secure connectivity between banks and external ecosystems.

Open banking and open finance are expanding customer choice through secure, permission-based data sharing.

Banking-as-a-Service enables regulated financial institutions to deliver services through third-party platforms.

Real-time payments are supporting seamless financial experiences across consumer and business environments.

Operational resilience, cybersecurity and governance remain essential as embedded banking ecosystems expand.

The future of banking will increasingly depend on connected infrastructure rather than standalone channels.

FAQs

What is embedded banking?

Embedded banking refers to the integration of regulated banking services—such as payments, lending, accounts and identity verification—directly into non-bank digital platforms, allowing customers to access financial services within their existing digital journeys.

How is embedded banking different from traditional digital banking?

Traditional digital banking focuses on bank-owned channels like websites and mobile apps. Embedded banking delivers financial services through third-party platforms such as e-commerce sites, accounting software and business applications, making banking part of broader digital experiences.

What role do APIs play in embedded banking?

APIs enable secure communication between banks and external platforms. They support payment initiation, account verification, identity services, lending and other capabilities while maintaining security, governance and customer consent.

How does Banking-as-a-Service support embedded finance?

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) allows licensed banks to provide regulated banking infrastructure to third-party organisations through APIs. This enables businesses to embed financial services without becoming banks themselves.

Why is operational resilience important for embedded banking?

Embedded banking relies on interconnected technology providers, cloud services and payment networks. Operational resilience ensures that critical financial services remain available even during technology failures, cyber incidents or third-party disruptions.

What technologies are driving embedded banking?

Key technologies include:

Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

Cloud computing

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS)

Open banking and open finance

Artificial intelligence

Real-time payment systems

Digital identity solutions

Cybersecurity and Zero Trust architectures

References

McKinsey & Company – Embedded Finance: How Banks and Customer Platforms Are Converging

https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/embedded-finance-how-banks-and-customer-platforms-are-converging McKinsey & Company – APIs in Banking: From Tech Essential to Business Priority

https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/tech-and-ai/our-insights/tech-forward/apis-in-banking-from-tech-essential-to-business-priority Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – Report on Open Banking and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs)

https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d486.htm Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – Principles for Operational Resilience

https://www.bis.org/bcbs/publ/d516.htm OECD – Shifting from Open Banking to Open Finance

https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/shifting-from-open-banking-to-open-finance_9f881c0c-en.html National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) – Zero Trust Architecture (SP 800-207)

https://csrc.nist.gov/publications/detail/sp/800-207/final World Economic Forum – Financial and Monetary Systems

https://www.weforum.org/topics/financial-and-monetary-systems/ Deloitte – 2025 Banking and Capital Markets Outlook

https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/financial-services/articles/banking-and-capital-markets-outlook.html IBM Institute for Business Value – Banking and Financial Markets Insights

https://www.ibm.com/thought-leadership/institute-business-value Accenture – Banking Top 10 Trends

https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/banking

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