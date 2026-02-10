Europe needs European defence union, EU defence commissioner says
February 10, 2026
Last updated: February 10, 2026
EU Defence Commissioner urges the formation of a European Defence Union to enhance self-reliance and replace U.S. strategic capabilities.
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Europe needs a European defence union in order to take responsibility for its own defence, EU Defence Commissioner Andrius Kubilius said on Tuesday.
"European responsibility for defence demands an institutional framework for our cooperation. A European defence union," Kubilius said in a speech in European Parliament.
He added that replacing U.S. strategic enablers, such as space intelligence data and air-to-air refuelling, with European capabilities should be a key priority for the bloc.
(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Bart Meijer)
