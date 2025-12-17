Headlines
European parliament approves citizens' initiative to help abortion access across EU
STRASBOURG, France, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Parliament approved on Wednesday a citizens’ initiative to make access to abortions easier across the European Union.
The initiative proposes an EU fund that would enable women from nations restricting abortion to terminate pregnancies in another member state free of charge.
The final decision on whether to adopt the initiative will be taken by the European Commission in March.
(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)