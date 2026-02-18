Euronext quarterly revenue rises about 10%, matches forecasts
February 18, 2026
February 18, 2026
Feb 18 (Reuters) - Stock exchange operator Euronext reported revenue of 456.4 million euros ($539.51 million) for the final quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, up nearly 10% from 2024 and broadly in line with the 457.1 million euros forecast in a company‑provided poll.
Continued growth in both trading volume and non‑volume‑related businesses lifted core profit 8.9% to 275 million euros, matching expectations but marking a slowdown from the double‑digit increases seen in previous quarters.
The company said it would propose a dividend of 321.5 million euros, or 50% of its 2025 reported net income, at the annual general meeting in May.
($1 = 0.8460 euros)
(Reporting by Jakob Van Calster; Editing by Joe Bavier)
