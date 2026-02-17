Elliott Management Acquires 10% Stake in Norwegian Cruise, Seeks Board Changes

Elliott Management's Stake and Board Change Proposal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Elliott Management on Tuesday disclosed it has built a 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, as the activist investor pushes for changes to turn around the cruise operator.

Stock Market Reaction

Shares of the company were up about 7% in premarket trading. The stock fell more than 13% last year.

Call for New Business Strategy

Elliott called for changes on the company's board, arguing that the current directors had failed to fulfill their fundamental responsibilities, including their most important obligation of selecting the right leadership.

Company's Response

The activist investor also pushed for a new business plan at Norwegian, according to a presentation and letter sent to the company.

Norwegian Cruise did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)