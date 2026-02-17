Elliott builds 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise, pushes for board change
February 17, 2026
Last updated: February 17, 2026
Elliott Management has acquired a 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line, aiming to push for operational changes to enhance the company's performance.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Elliott Management on Tuesday disclosed it has built a 10% stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, as the activist investor pushes for changes to turn around the cruise operator.
Shares of the company were up about 7% in premarket trading. The stock fell more than 13% last year.
Elliott called for changes on the company's board, arguing that the current directors had failed to fulfill their fundamental responsibilities, including their most important obligation of selecting the right leadership.
The activist investor also pushed for a new business plan at Norwegian, according to a presentation and letter sent to the company.
Norwegian Cruise did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
(Reporting by Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)
