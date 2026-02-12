Norwegian Cruise Line appoints John Chidsey as CEO
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line appoints John Chidsey as CEO, replacing Harry Sommer. The leadership change is effective immediately.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said on Thursday it appointed John Chidsey as its chief executive officer, effective immediately, replacing Harry Sommer, who is stepping down.
Chidsey, who had previously served at the helm of Subway Restaurants and Burger King Holdings, was appointed to Norwegian's board in 2025, following a previous stint at the board from 2013 to 2022.
Shares of the cruise operator were up 1% in extended trade.
Sommer, who took the top job at the company in 2023, would be stepping down from the roles of president and director, with Chidsey succeeding.
Norwegian Cruise Line also reaffirmed its core annual forecasts.
(Reporting by Neil J Kanatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
