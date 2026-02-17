EU approves higher dose of Novo's Wegovy
February 17, 2026
February 17, 2026
The European Commission approved a higher dose of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy, potentially enhancing its effectiveness.
Feb 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission has approved a higher dose of Novo Nordisk's popular weight-loss drug Wegovy, the Danish drugmaker said on Tuesday.
Wegovy is a prescription medication developed by Novo Nordisk for weight management. It is used alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to help individuals lose weight and maintain weight loss.
The European Commission is the executive branch of the European Union responsible for proposing legislation, implementing decisions, and managing the day-to-day operations of the EU.
Weight loss medication is a type of pharmaceutical drug designed to help individuals lose weight by suppressing appetite, increasing feelings of fullness, or reducing the absorption of fat.
