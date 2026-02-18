ECB's Schnabel sees no need to leave her board seat early, Bloomberg News reports
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Published by Global Banking & Finance Review®
Posted on February 18, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 18, 2026
Feb 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel said she plans to stay on for the full duration of her eight-year term, which ends in 2027, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.
"I don't see the need to step down early," Schnabel told Bloomberg in an interview.
Her remarks come after ECB President Christine Lagarde plans to leave her job early, ahead of next year's French presidential election, as reported by FT earlier on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bipasha Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
The European Central Bank is the central bank for the euro area. It manages the euro, sets monetary policy to maintain price stability, oversees payment systems, and works with national central banks to support financial stability across the 20 countries using the euro.
The ECB Executive Board is a six-member body that runs the day-to-day operations of the European Central Bank. It implements monetary policy as set by the Governing Council and oversees key functions such as market operations, communications, and administration.
Explore more articles in the Finance category