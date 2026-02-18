Italy's Fincantieri to place new shares for up to 10% of capital through ABB
Global Banking & Finance Review
February 18, 2026



Fincantieri launched an accelerated bookbuild to place up to 10% new shares. Pricing follows the bookbuild. The move targets a broader institutional base and greater free float, with BNP Paribas, Jefferies and Mediobanca coordinating.
MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Fincantieri on Wednesday launched a placement to institutional investors of new shares worth up to 10% of its capital, the Italian shipbuilder said in a statement.
The placement, linked to a capital increase, will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB), it added, with the price set upon completion of the sale.
The transaction aims to broaden Fincantieri's institutional shareholder base, while also increasing the stock's free float and liquidity, it added.
BNP Paribas, Jefferies e Mediobanca are serving as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placement.
(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gavin Jones)
An accelerated bookbuilding is a fast-track share placement process, usually completed within hours or a couple of days. Banks gather bids from institutional investors, set the final price after the order book closes, and allocate shares without a retail offering.
A capital increase is when a company issues new shares to raise funds. Proceeds can support growth, strengthen the balance sheet, or finance acquisitions. Existing shareholders may be diluted if they do not participate or if the offer excludes pre-emptive rights.
