Fincantieri Launches Up to 10% New Share Placement via ABB Process

Fincantieri Share Placement: Key Details

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Fincantieri on Wednesday launched a placement to institutional investors of new shares worth up to 10% of its capital, the Italian shipbuilder said in a statement.

Pricing to Be Set Post-Bookbuild

Capital Increase and ABB Mechanics

The placement, linked to a capital increase, will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB), it added, with the price set upon completion of the sale.

Objectives: Shareholder Base and Liquidity

The transaction aims to broaden Fincantieri's institutional shareholder base, while also increasing the stock's free float and liquidity, it added.

Bookrunners and Coordinators

BNP Paribas, Jefferies e Mediobanca are serving as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placement.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Gavin Jones)