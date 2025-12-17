Christian Koetz appointed CEO of German tyre maker Continental

BERLIN, ‌Dec 17 (Reuters) - Germany's Continental, which is ‍undergoing ‌a major overhaul to focus on its ⁠core tyre ‌business, will get a new CEO at the turn of the year, with Christian ⁠Koetz appointed to take over from Nikolai Setzer, ​the company said on Wednesday.

The ‌change at the ⁠helm of the company comes as planned "on the back of the significant ​progress made with Continental's realignment", a statement said.

The supervisory board unanimously appointed Koetz at its meeting on Wednesday. ​The ‍55-year-old is set ​to take over as chief executive from January 1, the statement said.

Setzer, 54, will step down by mutual agreement after more than 16 years as a ⁠board member and five years as CEO.

Setzer had told the ​FAZ newspaper in April that he would step back if Continental's spin-off of its Contitech rubber ‌and plastics division proceeded as planned.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)