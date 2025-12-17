Russia making 'unreasonable' demands in Ukraine peace discussions, Italy's Meloni says
ROME, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russia is making "unreasonable" demands in a U.S.-brokered push for peace with Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday ahead of a summit of EU leaders.
Meloni also told the Italian parliament that finding a legal way to use frozen Russian assets to help finance Ukraine remained "far from easy".
She reaffirmed Italy's support for Kyiv, insisting Moscow must pay for war damages, while stressing that any move by the European Union needed a solid legal basis.
