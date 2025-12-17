Finance
Growth in UK house prices and private rents slows
Growth in UK house prices and private rents slows
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on December 17, 2025
LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - British house prices in October were 1.7% higher than a year earlier, the smallest annual rise since September 2024 and down from a downwardly revised increase of 2.0% in September, data from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.
Private-sector rental growth slowed to 4.4% in the 12 months to November from 5.0% in October, the ONS added, and the smallest annual increase since June 2022.
(Reporting by Suban Abdulla, Editing by Paul Sandle)
Explore more articles in the Finance category