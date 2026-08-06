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Relocating to another country while purchasing a property remotely can be an intimidating experience, particularly for first-time overseas buyers. One client who relocated from Manchester to Cyprus described spending months comparing online property listings without feeling any closer to making a co…

Relocating to another country while purchasing a property remotely can be an intimidating experience, particularly for first-time overseas buyers. One client who relocated from Manchester to Cyprus described spending months comparing online property listings without feeling any closer to making a confident decision. Although the relocation had already been approved and the move was exciting, understanding the local property market proved far more challenging than expected.

After speaking with a colleague who had previously relocated to Cyprus, the buyer decided to contact BNO Developments. Looking back after reserving a property, the client described the experience as providing greater clarity throughout what had initially seemed like a complex purchasing process.

Local Knowledge Beyond Online Listings

One aspect that stood out during the buying journey was the advisor's firsthand knowledge of developments being considered. Rather than relying solely on marketing materials or online listings, the advisor was able to discuss practical details gained from personally visiting the site, including aspects such as seasonal traffic, building orientation, and which units offered better long-term value. According to the buyer, this level of local insight provided information that would not typically be available through online property portals.

The client noted that BNO Developments states it only recommends projects that its advisors have personally visited. In a fast-moving property market, the buyer felt this approach helped narrow the selection to developments that had already undergone an initial level of review.

A Carefully Selected Shortlist

Rather than presenting an extensive catalogue of available properties, the buyer received a shortlist of five developments tailored to their requirements. One property the client had independently identified was not included.

When questioned about the omission, the advisor explained that the development's energy rating was less favourable and could potentially affect future resale prospects. The client later reflected that being advised against a preferred option helped build confidence that recommendations were based on long-term suitability rather than simply completing a sale. The buyer also noted that BNO Developments now prioritizes Energy Class A new-build properties in many of its recommendations.

Navigating a Complex Overseas Buying Process

The client described purchasing property in another country as involving numerous unfamiliar stages, including appointing an independent lawyer, carrying out title checks, arranging mortgage pre-approval with Cypriot banks, and reviewing reservation agreements. Managing each stage independently would likely have been challenging.

According to the buyer, BNO Developments helped coordinate the process by introducing appropriate professionals at each stage, including an independent lawyer who was not connected to the property developer and a mortgage partner who explained financing options clearly. Written summaries following each stage of the process also helped the buyer understand what had been completed and what remained outstanding.

Much of the purchasing process was conducted remotely through live video walkthroughs before the client travelled to Cyprus for the final property viewing.

Support Beyond the Reservation Stage

The client also highlighted that support continued after the reservation had been made. According to the buyer, BNO Developments remained involved through the handover process by following up with the developer on construction timelines and providing regular updates without needing to be prompted. While the company's tagline is "Building New Opportunities," the client felt that its role extended to helping simplify what can often be a complex and unfamiliar process for overseas buyers.

A Personal Perspective

Reflecting on the overall experience, the buyer acknowledged that some overseas purchasers may choose to manage the process independently. However, given the pace of the Cyprus property market and the number of practical considerations involved, the client concluded that having guidance from advisors familiar with local developments and procedures helped make the purchasing process more manageable. Those interested in learning more can explore the services offered by BNO Developments and determine whether they meet their own property-buying requirements.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is provided for general informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as legal, financial, tax, investment, or property-buying advice. While reasonable efforts have been made to ensure the information is accurate at the time of publication, no representations or warranties are made regarding its accuracy, completeness, or timeliness. Property markets, regulations, financing requirements, and legal procedures may change over time and vary by jurisdiction. Readers should independently verify all information and seek advice from qualified legal, financial, tax, and property professionals before making any property purchase or investment decisions. The author and publisher accept no responsibility for any loss or consequences arising from reliance on this content.

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