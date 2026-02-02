Britain adds 11 designations under its Iran sanctions regime
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Britain has expanded its Iran sanctions regime by adding 11 new designations, targeting 10 individuals and one entity, announced on February 2, 2023.
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it added 11 new designations under its Iran sanctions regime, including 10 individuals and one entity.
A designation refers to the identification of individuals or entities that are subject to sanctions. This can involve freezing assets or prohibiting transactions with them.
Financial sanctions aim to restrict the economic activities of targeted individuals, organizations, or countries to achieve foreign policy or national security objectives.
