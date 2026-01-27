Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 27, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 27, 2026
Iran summons Italy's ambassador over efforts to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorists, warning of potential consequences.
DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry summoned Italy's ambassador over Rome's efforts to place the Revolutionary Guards on the European Union's terrorist register, state media reported on Tuesday.
Iran's foreign ministry warned of the "destructive consequences" of any labelling against the Revolutionary Guards and called upon the Italian foreign minister to "correct his ill-considered approaches toward Iran," the media report said.
(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
The Revolutionary Guards, officially known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is a branch of Iran's armed forces, established after the Iranian Revolution to protect the country's Islamic Republic system.
The European Union can designate organizations as terrorists, which allows member states to impose sanctions, restrict funding, and take legal actions against those entities.
Explore more articles in the Headlines category