The EU has designated Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization, a move announced by Kaja Kallas on social media, reflecting EU's stance on Iran's actions.
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers have agreed to add Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the bloc's list of terrorist organisations, European Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas said on Thursday on social media platform X.
"EU Foreign Ministers just took the decisive step of designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organisation. Any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise", Kallas said.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a branch of Iran's Armed Forces, established after the Iranian Revolution in 1979, tasked with protecting the country's Islamic Republic system and its interests.
