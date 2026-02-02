BAE workers in northern England plan strike over pay, union says
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
BAE Systems workers in northwest England will strike from Feb 2 to Feb 20 over pay disputes, organized by the Unite union, involving over 1,200 members.
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Workers at British defence group BAE Systems in northwest England plan to take part in strikes from February 2 until at least February 20 in a dispute over pay and conditions, a union representing them said on Monday.
The union, Unite, said it was taking strike action after what it said were "bad faith negotiations over pay and conditions". More than 1,200 of its members planned to participate in the walkouts, it added.
(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti, writing by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)
Compensation refers to the total monetary and non-monetary benefits provided to employees in exchange for their work, including salaries, bonuses, and benefits.
Employment opportunities are job openings available to individuals seeking work, which can vary by industry, location, and economic conditions.
Corporate strategy is a comprehensive plan that outlines how a company will achieve its goals and objectives, including resource allocation and competitive positioning.
Economic planning involves the process of setting goals and determining the best way to allocate resources to achieve those goals within an economy.
The financial community refers to the network of individuals and organizations involved in the management, investment, and regulation of financial assets and markets.
Explore more articles in the Finance category