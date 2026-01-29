Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on January 29, 20261 min read
Last updated: January 29, 2026
The EU sanctions Iran's Interior Minister and Prosecutor General for their roles in repressing protests and arbitrary arrests.
BRUSSELS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The European Union has sanctioned Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi Azad, as well as Iman Afshari, a presiding judge, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.
"They were all involved in the violent repression of peaceful protests and the arbitrary arrest of political activists and human rights defenders," the Council said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lili Bayer, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Sudip Kar Gupta, Charlotte Van Campenhout)
EU sanctions are restrictive measures imposed by the European Union against individuals, entities, or countries to influence behavior, often in response to violations of international law or human rights.
A prosecutor general is the chief legal officer in a jurisdiction, responsible for overseeing the prosecution of criminal cases and ensuring the enforcement of laws.
Human rights defenders are individuals or groups who promote and protect human rights, often facing risks and challenges in their efforts to advocate for justice and equality.
