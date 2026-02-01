Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Iran labels EU armies as terrorists after EU lists Revolutionary Guards as terrorists, escalating tensions.
DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Iran considers as "terrorist groups" the armies of EU countries that listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc's list of terrorist organisations, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday.
The EU marked a symbolic shift in its approach to Iran's leadership on Thursday by designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, following what turned out to be the Islamic Republic's bloodiest crackdown of protests since its establishment in 1979.
"By trying to hit the Revolutionary Guards ... the Europeans actually shot themselves in the foot and once again made a decision against the interests of their people by blindly obeying the Americans," Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf told his fellow MPs, all wearing Revolutionary Guards uniforms in support to the elite force.
"According to Article 7 of the law on countermeasures against the designation of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, the armies of European countries are considered terrorist groups."
Set up after Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the Shi'ite clerical ruling system, the Revolutionary Guards have great sway in the country, controlling swathes of the economy and armed forces.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is a branch of Iran's Armed Forces, established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution to protect the country's Islamic Republic system.
Countermeasures are actions taken to counteract or mitigate a threat or attack, often used in military or security contexts.
EU designations refer to the classification of entities or individuals by the European Union, often impacting their operations, funding, and international relations.
Implications for international relations refer to the potential effects that actions or policies of one country may have on its relationships with other countries.
