Birkenstock misses quarterly revenue estimates as consumers pull back on discretionary spending
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Birkenstock's Q1 revenue missed estimates at 401.9 million euros due to cautious consumer spending and uneven demand.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Birkenstock missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as cautious consumers and uneven demand in some regions weighed on overall sales.
The company posted first-quarter revenue of 401.9 million euros ($477.58 million), missing analysts' estimate of 402.1 million euros, according to data compiled by LSEG.
($1 = 0.8415 euros)
(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)
