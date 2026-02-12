Fincantieri lifts 2025 margin guidance, sets new business plan
Fincantieri increases its 2025 EBITDA margin guidance to 7.4% and unveils a new 2026-2030 business plan, confirming its 2030 targets.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italy's Fincantieri on Thursday increased its 2025 margin guidance and announced a new 2026-2030 business plan as part of a presentation to investors.
While confirming its main 2030 targets, it increased its 2025 EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin guidance to 7.4% and updated its 2025 net profit guidance to 110 million euros ($1301 million).
($1 = 0.8415 euros)
(Reporting by Mirko Miorelli)
