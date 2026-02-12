Ashmore Group profit rises on emerging market gains
Posted on February 12, 20261 min read
Last updated: February 12, 2026
Ashmore Group's profit surged 64% due to strong emerging market interest, despite risks from U.S. trade policies.
Feb 12 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Ashmore Group posted higher profit on Thursday, as heightened investor interest in emerging markets kept the inflows steady amid rising risks spurred by U.S. trade policies.
The emerging market specialist's pre-tax profit rose 64% year-over-year to 81.9 million pounds ($111.68 million) for the six months ended December 31.
($1 = 0.7334 pounds)
(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
