EU Carbon Prices Drop 7% Amid Political Intervention Concerns

Impact of Political Comments on Carbon Prices

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Europe's benchmark carbon prices fell sharply on Thursday morning, following comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggesting the EU must be open to revising or postponing tightening measures in the bloc's emissions trading system (ETS).

The benchmark December contract was down 5.26 euro at 73.19 euros a metric ton at 0858 GMT, and earlier fell as low as 72.70 euros/ton, according to LSEG data.

Current Market Trends

Prices have come under pressure in recent weeks amid a growing risk of political interference in EU carbon price formation, with Merz' comments adding to the narrative, said Arne Lohmann, chief analyst at global Risk Management.

Upcoming EU ETS Review

The EU ETS system is scheduled for a review after the summer. The Commission will decide whether to continue the EU's existing system of giving industries some free CO2 permits, to help them compete with foreign firms that don't pay for their pollution.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney)