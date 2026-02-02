Czech leader urges EU to overhaul carbon trading schemes to curb energy costs
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Published by Global Banking and Finance Review
Posted on February 2, 20263 min read
Last updated: February 2, 2026
Czech PM Andrej Babis urges EU to reform carbon trading to lower energy costs, proposing a cap on emissions allowances.
PRAGUE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Union needs to revamp its carbon emissions trading schemes to cut energy prices, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said in a letter to EU peers and institutions released on Monday, seeking backing ahead of next week's competitiveness meeting.
The EU should cap the cost of emissions allowances under its Emissions Trading System and delay the introduction of its second phase, Babis said in the letter addressed to the heads of the European Commission and European Council, as well as the leaders of the bloc's other 26 member states.
Speaking at a news conference, Babis said he would lobby for support among fellow EU leaders, including France and Italy, ahead of the bloc's informal summit on February 12.
He said allowance prices had been forecast in previous years to be far lower than current levels, putting a heavy strain on European industry.
It was necessary to cap the cost of allowances "in order to prevent excessive price increases and the relocation of industry from Europe," the letter said.
Many factors contribute to Europe's high energy prices, including fuel prices, underinvestment in grids and national taxes.
The EU carbon market is the bloc's main tool to reduce CO2 emissions - charging industries and power plants for every ton of carbon they produce to encourage cleaner production and investment in low-carbon technologies.
Launched in 2005, the scheme returns part of its revenue to national governments, with the rest channelled into EU funds supporting low-carbon projects.
EU carbon prices were trading at around 81 euros per metric ton of CO2 on Monday, after briefly hitting 90 euros in mid-January.
Babis also called for delaying the rollout of the ETS for buildings and transport — known as ETS2 — until at least 2030, after the EU had already agreed to postpone its launch to 2028 from 2027.
Countries including Poland have long argued that EU carbon prices are too high and have urged Brussels to intervene to curb rises they say are driven by financial speculation rather than genuine demand from emitting industries.
Other EU countries, however, see a strong carbon price as essential to meeting climate targets, arguing that higher costs for carbon permits increase incentives to invest in low-carbon technologies and shift to cleaner fuels.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, additional reporting by Kate Abnett in Brussels, Editing by Ros Russell)
Carbon trading is a market-based system that allows companies to buy and sell allowances for carbon emissions, encouraging reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Emissions allowances are permits that allow a company to emit a certain amount of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. Companies can trade these allowances in the carbon market.
The EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) is the European Union's main tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, requiring industries to buy allowances for their emissions.
Explore more articles in the Finance category